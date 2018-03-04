Rob Cross and Gary Anderson can put on a sparkling show in Minehead

Quarter-finals

ITV4 from 1pm Sunday

The Coral UK Open is renowned as a tournament that throws up some shocks, and some unfamiliar names have made it into the quarter-finals of the tournament dubbed the FA Cup of darts.

One of the two highest-profile players left in the competition, Gary Anderson and world champion Rob Cross, won't be getting any further as they are drawn against each other in the last eight.

Pallet v West

Dave Pallet has performed with credit in past UK Opens but has excelled himself this year with wins against Robert Thornton, James Wade and a resurgent Kim Huybrechts to reach the last eight.

Steve West has enjoyed more success on the stage and hit two 170 checkouts in his 10-7 win against Matthew Edgar prior to holding his nerve in a deciding leg against Michael Smith.

West has the better form in the book and is an understandable favourite, but Pallett has had the tougher assignments on paper and the averages have been similar, so he could be the value.

Recommendation

D Pallett

1pt 11-8 Paddy Power

Part v Owen

Three-time world champion John Part has had a fairytale run to the quarter-finals but if Robert Owen keeps up his form he can overcome the veteran Canadian.

The Welshman survived match darts against Northern Irish teenager Nathan Rafferty but regained his composure to beat Ian White 10-7 in the last 16.

Averages suggest Part will need to up his game to challenge Owen and the lack of a crowd, who would certainly have got behind Darth Maple, will also help the Welshman.

Recommendation

R Owen -1.5 legs

2pts Evs general

Cadby v Price

Last year's Coral UK Open runner-up Gerwyn Price has improved as the tournament has progressed and he averaged 101.45 in beating veteran Paul Hogan 10-9.

The Welshman hit ten 180s and narrowly missed a nine-darter in that contest.

Australian Corey Cadby won the 2016 World Youth Championship in Minehead but has made some slow starts to his matches. He might not be able to afford a repeat against Price.

Recommendation

G Price

1pt 13-10 BoyleSports

Anderson v Cross

World number four Gary Anderson and number three Rob Cross have been in sublime form in Minehead and look set for a titanic quarter-final scrap.

Both players averaged 104 in their last-16 wins and bookmakers look right in making the match a virtual pick 'em affair.

Backing both players to hit at least six 180s in the game should provide plenty of entertainment in a match which could quite easily go the distance.

Recommendations

G Anderson over 5.5 180s

2pts 6-7 188Bet

R Cross over 5.5 180s

2pts 5-6 Coral

