Walden should continue to make progress in Wales

Three-time ranking-event winner Ricky Walden continues his comeback from a back injury in the second round of the Welsh Open in Cardiff in a re-run of his 2015 clash with Martin Gould.

The world number 21 won 4-2 that day and he looks a good bet for a repeat success.

Gould's aggressive style of play tends to help him create plenty of chances, as it did against Michael White in the first round on Tuesday. But Walden is more clinical than White and, more importantly, less adventurous in his shot selection which could keep things tighter than Gould would prefer.



Walden produced four breaks of 60 or more in the four frames he won on Monday when beating Li Yuan 4-1, so he is playing well.

Gould posted impressive runs of 92, 73 and 63 in his 4-2 defeat of White, but he could struggle for openings against a classy performer, who now looks set to climb back up the rankings.

