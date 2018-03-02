Racing Post Home
Europe Real Madrid v Getafe

Returning Real Madrid stars should dazzle Getafe

Zinedine Zidane set to restore Cristiano Ronaldo and friends

Real Madrid will hope Cristiano Ronaldo can lift spirits
Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno
By Dan Childs

La Liga 
Sky Sports Football, 7.45pm Saturday

Zinedine Zidane made five changes in midweek and paid the price as Real Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 loss at Espanyol.

The big guns, including Cristiano Ronaldo, should return for this contest and that is bad news for Getafe, who haven't won on their travels since September.

Recommendation
Real Madrid to win 3-0
1pt 15-2 bet365, Sky Bet

Key stat
Getafe haven't won any of their last 11 away fixtures.

