Returning Real Madrid stars should dazzle Getafe
Zinedine Zidane set to restore Cristiano Ronaldo and friends
La Liga
Sky Sports Football, 7.45pm Saturday
Zinedine Zidane made five changes in midweek and paid the price as Real Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 loss at Espanyol.
The big guns, including Cristiano Ronaldo, should return for this contest and that is bad news for Getafe, who haven't won on their travels since September.
Recommendation
Real Madrid to win 3-0
1pt 15-2 bet365, Sky Bet
Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com
Key stat
Getafe haven't won any of their last 11 away fixtures.
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport
Getafe haven't won any of their last 11 away fixtures