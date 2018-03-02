Returning Real Madrid stars should dazzle Getafe

La Liga

Sky Sports Football, 7.45pm Saturday

Zinedine Zidane made five changes in midweek and paid the price as Real Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 loss at Espanyol.

The big guns, including Cristiano Ronaldo, should return for this contest and that is bad news for Getafe, who haven't won on their travels since September.

Recommendation

Real Madrid to win 3-0

1pt 15-2 bet365, Sky Bet

Key stat

Getafe haven't won any of their last 11 away fixtures.

