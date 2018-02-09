Resurgent Swansea should continue their march
Burnley could be heading to the Liberty at the wrong time
3pm Saturday
Swansea have lost once in ten matches since appointing Carlos Carvalhal in December and their remarkable Premier League revival can continue at the expense of Burnley at the Liberty Stadium.
Carvalhal's side are out of the drop zone and through to the last 16 of the FA Cup after demolishing League Two Notts County 8-1 on Tuesday.
More Premier League match previews
They would love to swap places with seventh-placed Burnley, who are 12 points above them. But the Clarets haven't won for almost two months and are playing Swansea at the wrong time.
Recommendation
Swansea
1pt 6-4 general
Bet on this match at Soccerbase.com
Team news
Swansea
New signing Andre Ayew (hamstring) and Leicester loanee Andy King are in the squad. Both players were ineligible to face Leicester last weekend.
Burnley
Stephen Ward (knee) is available but Phil Bardsley (hamstring) misses out.
Key stat
Burnley have not won any of their last ten matches.
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport