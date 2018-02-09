Resurgent Swansea should continue their march

Swansea's Sam Clucas notched twice in the win over Arsenal

3pm Saturday

Swansea have lost once in ten matches since appointing Carlos Carvalhal in December and their remarkable Premier League revival can continue at the expense of Burnley at the Liberty Stadium.

Carvalhal's side are out of the drop zone and through to the last 16 of the FA Cup after demolishing League Two Notts County 8-1 on Tuesday.

They would love to swap places with seventh-placed Burnley, who are 12 points above them. But the Clarets haven't won for almost two months and are playing Swansea at the wrong time.

Recommendation

Swansea

1pt 6-4 general

Team news

Swansea

New signing Andre Ayew (hamstring) and Leicester loanee Andy King are in the squad. Both players were ineligible to face Leicester last weekend.

Burnley

Stephen Ward (knee) is available but Phil Bardsley (hamstring) misses out.

Key stat

Burnley have not won any of their last ten matches.

