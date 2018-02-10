Resurgent Pilgrims may claim scalp of Shrewsbury

Racing Post Home
Graham Carey has been a class act for Plymouth
Graham Carey has been a class act for Plymouth
By James Milton

Shrewsbury v Plymouth
Plymouth claimed a major scalp in Sky Bet League One last weekend, beating Blackburn 2-0 at home, and they can trouble another of the promotion chasers this afternoon.

The Pilgrims name the same 11 who saw off Rovers and a front three of Graham Carey and last Saturday's goalscorers Ryan Taylor and Ruben Lameiras looks tasty.

Shrewsbury have a superb home record this season but resurgent Plymouth have lost only one of their last nine away games and they look a tempting price draw no bet.

Recommendation
Plymouth draw no bet
1pt 11-4 Betfair

Gillingham v Peterborough
The Gills lost at Sky Bet League One leaders Wigan last weekend but they had won six and drawn two of their previous eight games and look a big price at home to Peterborough.

Posh are just three points ahead of the rapidly improving Gills and most of their best work has come at London Road - their 14 away trips this season have yielded only four victories.

Gillingham striker Tom Eaves is in great form and he and his fellow attackers should trouble a Peterborough defence including Jack Baldwin, who hasn't featured in the league since being sent off against Blackburn on December 9.

Recommendation
Gillingham
1pt 15-8 Betway

