Rested Russians should claim gold with cosy success

Germany v OAR

BBC & Eurosport 4.05am Sunday

Germany stunned Canada in Friday’s ice-hockey semi-final, holding the late charge of the 2010 and 2014 gold medallists to win 4-3 in what has been dubbed “Wunder auf Eis” (Miracle on ice).

However, taking on a rested Olympic Athletes from Russia, who are close to full strength, will be a different matter to upsetting a Canada squad shorn of their NHL players. The Germans had needed overtime to see off Switzerland in the playoff round and Sweden in the quarter-finals.



Russian goaltender Vasily Koshechkin was expected to be the weak link in the Red Machine, but he has averaged just 1.08 goals against per game. That is despite letting in three in their opener against Slovakia, when the defence hung him out to dry.

Since then they have won all their games by at least three goals and are worth backing to do so again.



Recommendation

OAR -2 on handicap

1pt Evs Betway



Already advised

OAR to win ice hockey gold

3pts 11-8 February 14

