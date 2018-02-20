Relief for bookmakers as quad dream dies

Bookmakers were breathing a sign of relief after Manchester City's hopes of winning the quad were extinguished by a 1-0 loss at Wigan in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday.

It brought an end to City's chances of a major trophy clean sweep although they have a chance to bounce back when facing Arsenal in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Bet365 spokesman Steve Freeth said: "We’d seen the odds on a Manchester City quad drop from the opening show of 500-1 down to 12-1 and our liabilities had reached almost £1m."

City are 16 points clear in the Premier League and are favourites to win the League Cup (a best-priced 4-9) and the Champions League (3-1).

Coral bet on how many trophies City will win and make two the 4-9 favourite. They offer 9-2 about a trophy treble and 3-1 that only one pot is secured.

City are 150-1 with bet365 to win the quad in 2018-19.

Wigan will face Southampton at home in the FA Cup quarter-final after Will Grigg's breakaway goal in the 79th minute saw off a City side reduced to ten men by the 45th minute dismissal of Fabian Delph. The Latics are 70-1 to repeat their cup triumph of 2013, while Manchester United are the 9-4 trophy favourites.

FA Cup: 9-4 Man Utd (general), 11-4 Tottenham (Ladbrokes), 4 Chelsea (Betway), 9 Leicester (general), 28 Swansea (Betfred, BoyleSports), 33 Brighton (bet365), 70 Wigan (188Bet), 125 Sheffield Wednesday (Betway), 1,000 Rochdale (general).