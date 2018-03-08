Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Football Mainz v Schalke

Relegation-threatened Mainz value to shock Schalke

Suat Serdar of Mainz (centre) is challenged by Hamburg players
Suat Serdar of Mainz (centre) is challenged by Hamburg players
Stuart Franklin
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

Bundesliga 
BT Sport ESPN, 7.30pm Friday

Mainz have improved their survival prospects by taking five points from their last three games and can make it four unbeaten by recording a shock victory over second-placed Schalke.

Five of Mainz's six Bundesliga victories have been at home and they can stun Schalke, who have lost two of their last four on the road.

Recommendation
Mainz
1pt 11-4 Betfair

Key stat
Schalke have won just two of their last seven away games.

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Today's top sports betting stories 

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

Schalke have won just two of their last seven away games

Related stories

Goals should fly in on Monaco's trip to Strasbourg Roma can stay on a hot streak as Torino visit Deportivo to sink further into despair with loss to Girona Hibs expected to have enough class to break Hearts Champions Cork can steal an early march on title rivals
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets