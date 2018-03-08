Relegation-threatened Mainz value to shock Schalke

Bundesliga

BT Sport ESPN, 7.30pm Friday

Mainz have improved their survival prospects by taking five points from their last three games and can make it four unbeaten by recording a shock victory over second-placed Schalke.

Five of Mainz's six Bundesliga victories have been at home and they can stun Schalke, who have lost two of their last four on the road.

Recommendation

Mainz

1pt 11-4 Betfair

Key stat

Schalke have won just two of their last seven away games.

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport