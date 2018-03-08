Relegation-threatened Mainz value to shock Schalke
Bundesliga
BT Sport ESPN, 7.30pm Friday
Mainz have improved their survival prospects by taking five points from their last three games and can make it four unbeaten by recording a shock victory over second-placed Schalke.
Five of Mainz's six Bundesliga victories have been at home and they can stun Schalke, who have lost two of their last four on the road.
Recommendation
Mainz
1pt 11-4 Betfair
Key stat
Schalke have won just two of their last seven away games.
