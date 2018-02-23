Racing Post Home
Premier League Bournemouth v Newcastle

Refreshed Bournemouth can bounce back to form

Nervy Newcastle in big trouble

By Dan Childs

3pm Saturday

Bournemouth headed off to Portugal for some warm-weather training to get their miserable 4-1 loss to Huddersfield out of their system and they can respond with a home victory over Newcastle.

Eddie Howe was clearly disappointed with his players at Huddersfield but the loss was Bournemouth's first in eight league games.

The Cherries had a strong start to the year and can do the double over Newcastle having beaten them 1-0 on Tyneside.

Newcastle dug deep to defeat Manchester United 1-0 last time out but face a nervy end to the season.

Recommendation
Bournemouth
1pt 23-20 Betfair

Team news
Bournemouth
Striker Jermain Defoe (ankle) is back in contention.

Newcastle
Islam Slimani (thigh) hopes to feature for the first time since joining on loan from Leicester. Ciaran Clark (knee) is a doubt after missing the 1-0 victory over Manchester United.

Key stat
Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last five home fixtures.

