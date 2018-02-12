Red-hot Plymouth can continue playoff charge

English Football League

Plymouth have left their early-season struggles behind and their charge towards the Sky Bet League One playoffs places can continue with a victory over AFC Wimbledon at Home Park.

Since the start of December, Argyle have taken 27 points from a possible 36. That is six points more than leaders Wigan and four more than Blackburn, who are mounting a strong title challenge.

Derek Adams's side travelled to second-placed Shrewsbury on Saturday and picked up a well-deserved 2-1 victory, winning the shot count 15 to six.

The win lifted them up to tenth, the highest they have been this season, but there is scope for further improvement if they carry on playing to such a high standard.

Wimbledon will be bracing themselves for a tough game and they approach the long trip to Devon low on confidence after recent losses away to basement boys Bury (2-1) and at home to Northampton on Saturday (3-1).

They are only one point above the drop zone and their survival hopes could take another knock at the hands of the division's form side.

Recommendation

Plymouth

3pts 5-4 general

Colchester v Coventry

Colchester have lost ground on the Sky Bet League Two playoffs after winning one of their last eight games, but they are playing some decent football and can triumph at home to injury-hit Coventry.

The weekend was a major let-down for Coventry, who lost 2-0 at home to Accrington in front of a huge 28,343 crowd, their biggest of the season.

Mark Robins has urged the Sky Blues to respond with a win but it is going to be difficult because several key players are likely to be unavailable including captain Michael Doyle, who suffered knee- ligament damage in a 3-1 loss at Forest Green ten days ago.

It looks a good time to be playing Coventry and Colchester will go into the match in high spirits after playing well in a 1-1 draw at Carlisle on Saturday.

Colchester striker Kurtis Guthrie sustained an ankle injury at Brunton Park but back-up forward Liam Mandeville, on loan from Doncaster, is a decent option and can help the Essex outfit get back to winning ways.

Recommendation

Colchester

2pts 8-5 bet365, Betfair

Forest Green v Stevenage

New-look Forest Green have won their last three home games and look value to topple 15th-placed Stevenage in Gloucestershire.

Rovers chairman Dale Vince invested a lot of money to realise his dream of promotion to the Football League and he has dug deeper into his pockets in an attempt to keep them there.

Ten new signings have arrived at Nailsworth in January (seven of them on permanent deals) and performances and results have started to improve.

Rovers climbed out of the bottom two after a deserved 2-1 win at home to Coventry last time out and can follow up with a victory over Boro, who are winless in their last three games.

Recommendation

Forest Green

2pts 13-8 bet365

Port Vale v Exeter

Exeter have had a tough start to February, losing 1-0 at Sky Bet League Two leaders Luton and drawing 1-1 at home to highflying Wycombe, but they can take advantage of an easier fixture at Port Vale.

The Grecians were 2-1 winners at Notts County in January and look attractively priced for a victory over sixth-bottom Vale, who extended their winless run to seven with a 5-1 loss at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Recommendation

Exeter

1pt 21-10 bet365

