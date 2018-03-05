Red-hot Liverpool providing plenty of entertainment

Mo Salah was too sharp for Southampton in Liverpool's 3-0 win at Anfield

Manager

Jurgen Klopp.

How they qualified

Liverpool lived up to their tag as great entertainers with some astonishing results, such as winning 7-0 away to Maribor and losing a three-goal advantage to draw in Seville, before deservedly topping Group E.

Philippe Coutinho left in a club-record deal for Barcelona and some of that money was reinvested in Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, who became the world's most expensive defender.

Last-16 first leg

Porto 0 Liverpool 5

Sadio Mane smashed a hat-trick in a Valentine's Day massacre of Porto.

Last-16 second leg

Liverpool 0 Porto 0

With the tie effectively over Liverpool cruised into the last eight without any problems.



Prospects

Klopp's attack is good enough to take them deep in the Champions League. They could be worth chancing at a the prices, although with their dodgy defending it is sure to be a rollercoaster ride.

