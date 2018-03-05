Red-hot Liverpool providing plenty of entertainment
But dodgy defending still an issue
Manager
Jurgen Klopp.
How they qualified
Liverpool lived up to their tag as great entertainers with some astonishing results, such as winning 7-0 away to Maribor and losing a three-goal advantage to draw in Seville, before deservedly topping Group E.
Transfer action
Philippe Coutinho left in a club-record deal for Barcelona and some of that money was reinvested in Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, who became the world's most expensive defender.
Last-16 first leg
Porto 0 Liverpool 5
Sadio Mane smashed a hat-trick in a Valentine's Day massacre of Porto.
Last-16 second leg
Liverpool 0 Porto 0
With the tie effectively over Liverpool cruised into the last eight without any problems.
Prospects
Klopp's attack is good enough to take them deep in the Champions League. They could be worth chancing at a the prices, although with their dodgy defending it is sure to be a rollercoaster ride.
Mark Langdon picks the Champions League winner
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport