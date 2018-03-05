Racing Post Home
Champions League teams Liverpool

Red-hot Liverpool providing plenty of entertainment

But dodgy defending still an issue

Mo Salah was too sharp for Southampton in Liverpool's 3-0 win at Anfield
Mo Salah was too sharp for Southampton in Liverpool's 3-0 win at Anfield
Jan Kruger
1 of 1
By Mark Langdon

Manager
Jurgen Klopp.

How they qualified
Liverpool lived up to their tag as great entertainers with some astonishing results, such as winning 7-0 away to Maribor and losing a three-goal advantage to draw in Seville, before deservedly topping Group E.

Transfer action
Philippe Coutinho left in a club-record deal for Barcelona and some of that money was reinvested in Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, who became the world's most expensive defender.

Last-16 first leg 
Porto 0 Liverpool 5 
Sadio Mane smashed a hat-trick in a Valentine's Day massacre of Porto. 

Last-16 second leg 
Liverpool 0 Porto 0 
With the tie effectively over Liverpool cruised into the last eight without any problems.

Prospects
Klopp's attack is good enough to take them deep in the Champions League. They could be worth chancing at a the prices, although with their dodgy defending it is sure to be a rollercoaster ride.

Mark Langdon picks the Champions League winner

Today's top sports betting stories

