Red-hot Insigne can star for Napoli

Inter v Milan BT Sport 1, 11.30am
Inter looked set for a rampaging end to the season after thumping Cagliari 5-1 and Atalanta 7-1 at the start of March but they have taken just one point from three subsequent games.
A shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Crotone wasn't the ideal build-up to the derby and Milan, with five wins in their last seven Serie A games, can extend their two-point advantage over their San Siro co-tenants.
Recommendation
Milan
1pt 13-5 Betfred, Betfair
Key stat
Inter have lost five of their nine games against teams above them in the table.
Napoli v Udinese BT Sport 2, 7.45pm
Napoli cruised to a 3-0 victory in a potentially tricky trip to Lazio last weekend and there should be no stopping Maurizio Sarri's men in their home game against Udinese.
The visitors are in decent form but their defensive record away from home sets alarm bells ringing and pocket rocket Lorenzo Insigne - who has scored seven goals in his last five domestic appearances - could set Napoli on their way to victory.
Recommendation
L Insigne first goalscorer
1pt 9-2 bet365
Key stat
Udinese have kept only three clean sheets in 15 away games.