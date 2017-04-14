Red-hot Insigne can star for Napoli

BT Sport, from 11.30am Saturday

Inter v Milan BT Sport 1, 11.30am

Inter looked set for a rampaging end to the season after thumping Cagliari 5-1 and Atalanta 7-1 at the start of March but they have taken just one point from three subsequent games.

A shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Crotone wasn't the ideal build-up to the derby and Milan, with five wins in their last seven Serie A games, can extend their two-point advantage over their San Siro co-tenants.

Recommendation

Milan

1pt 13-5 Betfred, Betfair

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Key stat

Inter have lost five of their nine games against teams above them in the table.

Napoli v Udinese BT Sport 2, 7.45pm

Napoli cruised to a 3-0 victory in a potentially tricky trip to Lazio last weekend and there should be no stopping Maurizio Sarri's men in their home game against Udinese.

The visitors are in decent form but their defensive record away from home sets alarm bells ringing and pocket rocket Lorenzo Insigne - who has scored seven goals in his last five domestic appearances - could set Napoli on their way to victory.

Recommendation

L Insigne first goalscorer

1pt 9-2 bet365

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Key stat

Udinese have kept only three clean sheets in 15 away games.