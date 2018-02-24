Red-hot Feyenoord should put leaders PSV in their place

Sky Sports Mix, from 11.30am Sunday

Ajax v ADO Den Haag 11.30am

Den Haag started the weekend as the lowest scorers in the top half of the Eredivisie and probably lack the firepower to trouble Ajax.

Alfons Groenendijk’s men are unbeaten in their last four, but recent trips to PSV and Feyenoord ended in defeats and so should this one. Ajax have won 11 and drawn the other two of their last 13 in the league.

Recommendation

Ajax to win & over 3.5 goals

3pts 21-20 Betway, Coral, Ladbrokes

Key stat

Ajax have won their last seven home league games.

Feyenoord v PSV Eindhoven 1.30pm

Feyenoord are unbeaten at home since mid-October, a sequence which includes victories over Napoli and PSV, the latter success coming in the Dutch Cup.

PSV will be kicking themselves for blowing a two-goal lead against Heerenveen last time out thanks, in part, to a red card for top scorer Hirving Lozano, who is suspended.

Recommendation

Feyenoord draw no bet

1pt 4-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

Key stat

Feyenoord have won six home games in a row.

