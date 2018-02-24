Red-hot Feyenoord should put leaders PSV in their place
Sky Sports Mix, from 11.30am Sunday
Ajax v ADO Den Haag 11.30am
Den Haag started the weekend as the lowest scorers in the top half of the Eredivisie and probably lack the firepower to trouble Ajax.
Alfons Groenendijk’s men are unbeaten in their last four, but recent trips to PSV and Feyenoord ended in defeats and so should this one. Ajax have won 11 and drawn the other two of their last 13 in the league.
Recommendation
Ajax to win & over 3.5 goals
3pts 21-20 Betway, Coral, Ladbrokes
Key stat
Ajax have won their last seven home league games.
Bet on these games at Soccerbase.com
Feyenoord v PSV Eindhoven 1.30pm
Feyenoord are unbeaten at home since mid-October, a sequence which includes victories over Napoli and PSV, the latter success coming in the Dutch Cup.
PSV will be kicking themselves for blowing a two-goal lead against Heerenveen last time out thanks, in part, to a red card for top scorer Hirving Lozano, who is suspended.
Recommendation
Feyenoord draw no bet
1pt 4-6 Coral, Ladbrokes
Key stat
Feyenoord have won six home games in a row.
Bet on these games at Soccerbase.com
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport