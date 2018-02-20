Racing Post Home
Football Leganes v Real Madrid

Real Madrid to exact their revenge on city rivals Leganes

Galacticos should be too strong

By Joe Champion

La Liga 
Sky Sports Football, 5.45pm Wednesday

Despite their domestic struggles, Real Madrid have lost only one match away from home in La Liga this season and they should have too much for city rivals Leganes.

The hosts knocked Los Blancos out of the Copa del Rey last month, which should spur Zinedine's Zidane's team into wanting revenge, but they might not destroy a team who have conceded only nine goals at Butarque this season.

Recommendation
Real Madrid to win & under 3.5 goals
1pt 6-5 Betway, Coral, Ladbrokes

Key stat
La Liga games at Leganes average just 1.9 goals per match this season.

