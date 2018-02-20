Real Madrid to exact their revenge on city rivals Leganes
Galacticos should be too strong
La Liga
Sky Sports Football, 5.45pm Wednesday
Despite their domestic struggles, Real Madrid have lost only one match away from home in La Liga this season and they should have too much for city rivals Leganes.
The hosts knocked Los Blancos out of the Copa del Rey last month, which should spur Zinedine's Zidane's team into wanting revenge, but they might not destroy a team who have conceded only nine goals at Butarque this season.
Recommendation
Real Madrid to win & under 3.5 goals
1pt 6-5 Betway, Coral, Ladbrokes
Key stat
La Liga games at Leganes average just 1.9 goals per match this season.
