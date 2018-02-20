Real Madrid to exact their revenge on city rivals Leganes

La Liga

Sky Sports Football, 5.45pm Wednesday

Despite their domestic struggles, Real Madrid have lost only one match away from home in La Liga this season and they should have too much for city rivals Leganes.

The hosts knocked Los Blancos out of the Copa del Rey last month, which should spur Zinedine's Zidane's team into wanting revenge, but they might not destroy a team who have conceded only nine goals at Butarque this season.

Recommendation

Real Madrid to win & under 3.5 goals

1pt 6-5 Betway, Coral, Ladbrokes

Key stat

La Liga games at Leganes average just 1.9 goals per match this season.

