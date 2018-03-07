Racing Post Home
Champions League teams Real Madrid

Real Madrid not giving up trophy without a fight

Late goals give them edge over PSG

Real Madrid will hope Cristiano Ronaldo can lift spirits
Real Madrid will hope Cristiano Ronaldo can lift spirits
Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno
1 of 1
By Mark Langdon

Manager
Zinedine Zidane

How they qualified
They flopped as group favourites but second-placed Real still finished a whopping 11 points clear of Borussia Dortmund. The home draw with Tottenham and subsequent Wembley reverse hinted at the domestic problems which were about to follow.

Results and fixtures

La Liga standings

Transfer action
Zidane was adamant he did not want any new players and so Real stuck with the same squad.

Last-16 first leg 
Real Madrid 3 Paris St-Germain 1 
Real showed great character to come from behind and win it with two late goals despite being under the cosh in parts.

Last-16 second leg 
Paris St-Germain 1 Real Madrid 2 
Any chance of an unlikely PSG comeback was extinguished by a Cristiano Ronaldo header and the sending off of Marco Verratti. Easy for Real in the end.

Prospects
It's worth remembering Real have won this competition in each of the last two years. Zidane has the players to turn things around but their attitude has been all wrong and performances inconsistent.

Mark Langdon picks the Champions League winner

Racing Post football writers' verdicts

Today's top sports betting stories

