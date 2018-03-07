Real Madrid not giving up trophy without a fight

Manager

How they qualified

They flopped as group favourites but second-placed Real still finished a whopping 11 points clear of Borussia Dortmund. The home draw with Tottenham and subsequent Wembley reverse hinted at the domestic problems which were about to follow.

Zidane was adamant he did not want any new players and so Real stuck with the same squad.

Real Madrid 3 Paris St-Germain 1

Real showed great character to come from behind and win it with two late goals despite being under the cosh in parts.

Paris St-Germain 1 Real Madrid 2

Any chance of an unlikely PSG comeback was extinguished by a Cristiano Ronaldo header and the sending off of Marco Verratti. Easy for Real in the end.

Prospects

It's worth remembering Real have won this competition in each of the last two years. Zidane has the players to turn things around but their attitude has been all wrong and performances inconsistent.

