Real Madrid may take their time in Betis

Sky Sports, from 3.15pm Sunday

Real Sociedad v Levante Sky Sports Red Button, 11.00am

Real Sociedad started the weekend as the fourth-highest scorers in La Liga and their attacking prowess can give them the advantage against fellow strugglers Levante.

The free-scoring Basques were 5-0 victors at home to Deportivo in their last home league game and can produce another big performance to avoid any talk of a relegation scrap.

Dan Childs's recommendation

Real Sociedad

1pt 8-13 Betway, BoyleSports, Sky Bet

Key stat

Levante have won one of their last 14 fixtures.

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

La Liga standings

Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao Sky Sports Mix, 3.15pm

Atletico Madrid are the only team with any chance of rivalling Barcelona for the title and they can remain in the hunt with a victory against Athletic Bilbao at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Basque club are among the lowest scorers in La Liga and, given Atleti's fabled defensive qualities, this might not be the most high-scoring encounter. Expect them to win by a small margin.

Joe Champion's recommendation

Atletico to win & under 2.5 goals

1pt 17-10 Betway, BoyleSports

Key stat

Atletico Madrid have won three of their last five games 1-0.

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

La Liga standings

Espanyol v Villarreal Sky Sports Mix, 5.30pm

Villarreal's top-four bid has hit the buffers in recent weeks and the Yellow Submarine also suffered a 3-1 away defeat against Lyon in their midweek Europa League clash.

Hosts Espanyol haven't won in five, however, so it remains to be seen whether they can trouble the visitors. Neither side has looked solid in defence in recent weeks so both teams to score could be more likely than bookmakers anticipate.

Joe Champion's recommendation

Both teams to score

1pt 19-20 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Key stat

Both teams have scored in Villarreal's last five games.

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

La Liga standings

Real Betis v Real Madrid Sky Sports Football, 7.45pm

Real Madrid put a huge effort into beating Paris St-Germain 3-1 on Wednesday and it may take them a bit of time to get going when taking on Betis in La Liga.

Last month Betis held Barcelona to a 0-0 half-time scoreline before collapsing to a 5-0 defeat and they may do their best work in the opening 45 minutes against the mighty Madrilenos.

Dan Childs's recommendation

Draw-Real Madrid double result

1pt 7-2 BetBright, Sky Bet

Key stat

Betis have trailed at the break in just one of their last six matches.

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

La Liga standings

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport