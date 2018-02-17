Real Madrid may take their time in Betis
Sky Sports, from 3.15pm Sunday
Real Sociedad v Levante Sky Sports Red Button, 11.00am
Real Sociedad started the weekend as the fourth-highest scorers in La Liga and their attacking prowess can give them the advantage against fellow strugglers Levante.
The free-scoring Basques were 5-0 victors at home to Deportivo in their last home league game and can produce another big performance to avoid any talk of a relegation scrap.
Dan Childs's recommendation
Real Sociedad
1pt 8-13 Betway, BoyleSports, Sky Bet
Key stat
Levante have won one of their last 14 fixtures.
Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao Sky Sports Mix, 3.15pm
Atletico Madrid are the only team with any chance of rivalling Barcelona for the title and they can remain in the hunt with a victory against Athletic Bilbao at the Wanda Metropolitano.
The Basque club are among the lowest scorers in La Liga and, given Atleti's fabled defensive qualities, this might not be the most high-scoring encounter. Expect them to win by a small margin.
Joe Champion's recommendation
Atletico to win & under 2.5 goals
1pt 17-10 Betway, BoyleSports
Key stat
Atletico Madrid have won three of their last five games 1-0.
Espanyol v Villarreal Sky Sports Mix, 5.30pm
Villarreal's top-four bid has hit the buffers in recent weeks and the Yellow Submarine also suffered a 3-1 away defeat against Lyon in their midweek Europa League clash.
Hosts Espanyol haven't won in five, however, so it remains to be seen whether they can trouble the visitors. Neither side has looked solid in defence in recent weeks so both teams to score could be more likely than bookmakers anticipate.
Joe Champion's recommendation
Both teams to score
1pt 19-20 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes
Key stat
Both teams have scored in Villarreal's last five games.
Real Betis v Real Madrid Sky Sports Football, 7.45pm
Real Madrid put a huge effort into beating Paris St-Germain 3-1 on Wednesday and it may take them a bit of time to get going when taking on Betis in La Liga.
Last month Betis held Barcelona to a 0-0 half-time scoreline before collapsing to a 5-0 defeat and they may do their best work in the opening 45 minutes against the mighty Madrilenos.
Dan Childs's recommendation
Draw-Real Madrid double result
1pt 7-2 BetBright, Sky Bet
Key stat
Betis have trailed at the break in just one of their last six matches.
