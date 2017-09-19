Racing Post Home
Europe La Liga

Real Madrid look set for narrow victory

Betis not good on road

Real Madrid gaffer Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid gaffer Zinedine Zidane
Getty
1 of 1
By Steve Davies

Sky Sports Mix, from 7pm Wednesday

Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid 7pm
Last season’s fixtures between these two produced eight goals but the evidence points to something far less eye-catching this time.

Athletic have kept clean sheets in five of their last six in all competitions while Atletico are on a run of three straight clean sheets, including visits to Valencia and Roma.

Recommendation
No goalscorer
1pt 7-1 Hills

Key stat
Athletic’s last six league and European encounters have produced five goals.

Real Madrid v Real Betis 9pm
Betis have lost 12 of their last 16 away games in Spain’s top flight so they could be forgiven for not fancying this one.

In three of the last six fixtures between the clubs Madrid have hit at least five, although last season’s clash at the Bernabeu was a modest 2-1 triumph for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Real have had to settle for draws in their last two home La Liga games so may not batter their guests.

Recommendation
Real Madrid to win by one goal
1pt 9-2 general

Key stat
Betis haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last nine league matches.

