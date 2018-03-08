Real Madrid 4-1 to poach Harry Kane this summer

Tottenham fans watched in anguish as Juventus ended their Champions League dreams on Wednesday evening and bookmakers believe that their European exit could be the catalyst for further bad news.

After reports in Spain that Harry Kane is top of Real Madrid’s wanted list, Coral go 2-1 about the Spanish giants being the Tottenham talisman’s next club.

Betway believe the move could even happen this summer with Real a 4-1 chance to have prised Kane away in time for next season.



And it could get even worse for Tottenham with boss Mauricio Pochettino also wanted by some of Europe’s giants.

Coral go 3-1 that the Argentinian is not in charge of Spurs next season (1-4 that he is) with Ladbrokes making Paris St-Germain favourites for his signature after their own Champions League disappointment on Tuesday.

Betway, meanwhile, think Pochettino could follow Kane to the Bernabeu and go 5-1 that he replaces Zinedine Zidane in the Real hotseat by the end of the summer.

Arsenal were 14-5 shots for their Europa League last-16 first leg at Milan last night but recorded a superb 2-0 victory with goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey.

