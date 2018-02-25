Real Betis could make light work of lowly Levante

La Liga

Sky Sports Football, 8pm Monday

Betis lost 5-3 at home to Real Madrid in a thrilling contest last Sunday but they can respond with an away victory over lowly Levante, who haven't triumphed in La Liga since November.

A top-half finish looks possible for improving Betis, who have won three of their last four away fixtures.

Recommendation

Real Betis

1pt 19-10 188Bet

Bet on this match at Soccerbase.com

La Liga standings

Key stat

Levante have not won any of their last 12 league games.

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport