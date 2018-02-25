Real Betis could make light work of lowly Levante
Visitors to pile more misery on hosts
La Liga
Sky Sports Football, 8pm Monday
Betis lost 5-3 at home to Real Madrid in a thrilling contest last Sunday but they can respond with an away victory over lowly Levante, who haven't triumphed in La Liga since November.
A top-half finish looks possible for improving Betis, who have won three of their last four away fixtures.
Recommendation
Real Betis
1pt 19-10 188Bet
Bet on this match at Soccerbase.com
Key stat
Levante have not won any of their last 12 league games.
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport
A top-half finish looks possible for improving Betis, who have won three of their last four away fixtures