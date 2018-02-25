Racing Post Home
Football Levante v Real Betis

Real Betis could make light work of lowly Levante

Visitors to pile more misery on hosts

Real Betis celebrate scoring against Real Madrid
Real Betis celebrate scoring against Real Madrid
Getty
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

La Liga
Sky Sports Football, 8pm Monday

Betis lost 5-3 at home to Real Madrid in a thrilling contest last Sunday but they can respond with an away victory over lowly Levante, who haven't triumphed in La Liga since November.

A top-half finish looks possible for improving Betis, who have won three of their last four away fixtures.

Recommendation
Real Betis
1pt 19-10 188Bet

La Liga standings

Key stat
Levante have not won any of their last 12 league games.

