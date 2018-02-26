Racing Post Home
Football St Johnstone v Rangers

Rangers overpriced to make up ground on leaders Celtic

Alfredo Morelos is Rangers' top scorer in the Ladbrokes Premiership
Ian MacNicol
1 of 1
By Mark Walker

Ladbrokes Premiership
BT Sport 1, 7.45pm Tuesday

Rangers can move to within six points of leaders Celtic with a win at St Johnstone.

Graeme Murty's side have won seven of their last eight, while Saints' win over bottom side Ross County on Saturday was their first home success since September.

Rangers have been slashed from an early 4-5 to win in Perth and still look value.

Jamie Murphy, Alfredo Morelos, Daniel Candeias and Greg Docherty have all been in fine form of late and Gers should have too much for Tommy Wright's men, who also have injury problems.

Recommendation
Rangers
2pts 8-15 general

Ladbrokes Premiership standings

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

 

Team news
St Johnstone
Saints are without Richard Foster, Stefan Scougall, Brian Easton, Keith Watson and Callum Hendry.

Rangers
Rangers are missing Ryan Jack, Jordan Rossiter, Graham Dorrans, Lee Wallace and Ross McCrorie.

Key stat
Rangers have scored 18 goals in their five away games this year.

Rangers could easily have been quoted at 1-2 for victory so look generously priced for a side going so well
