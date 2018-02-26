Rangers overpriced to make up ground on leaders Celtic
Ladbrokes Premiership
BT Sport 1, 7.45pm Tuesday
Rangers can move to within six points of leaders Celtic with a win at St Johnstone.
Graeme Murty's side have won seven of their last eight, while Saints' win over bottom side Ross County on Saturday was their first home success since September.
Rangers have been slashed from an early 4-5 to win in Perth and still look value.
Jamie Murphy, Alfredo Morelos, Daniel Candeias and Greg Docherty have all been in fine form of late and Gers should have too much for Tommy Wright's men, who also have injury problems.
Recommendation
Rangers
2pts 8-15 general
Ladbrokes Premiership standings
Team news
St Johnstone
Saints are without Richard Foster, Stefan Scougall, Brian Easton, Keith Watson and Callum Hendry.
Rangers
Rangers are missing Ryan Jack, Jordan Rossiter, Graham Dorrans, Lee Wallace and Ross McCrorie.
Key stat
Rangers have scored 18 goals in their five away games this year.
