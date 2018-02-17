Racing Post Home
Football Hamilton v Rangers

Rangers can rack up the goals at Hamilton

James Tavernier celebrates with Rangers teammates
Ian MacNicol
By Mark Walker

Ladbrokes Premiership
Sky Sports Football, 2.15pm Sunday
Rangers should be able to score at will despite having to play on Hamilton's artificial New Douglas Park.

Last week Graeme Murty's men grabbed six goals at Ayr in the cup and it could and should have been more.

The Ibrox side are playing with plenty of attacking intent and in Alfredo Morelos and Jason Cummings they have a couple of prolific strikers.

Accies lost arguably their best player, Greg Docherty, to Rangers last month and manager Martin Canning faces his toughest fight just to keep the Lanarkshire side in the league. Rangers should be able to score at least three times.

Recommendation
Over 2.5 Rangers goals
1pt 9-5 Betfair

Ladbrokes Premiership standings

Team news
Hamilton
Accies can use new signings Kenny van der Weg and Ross Jenkins.

Rangers
The visitors are still without Lee Wallace, Jordan Rossiter, Graham Dorrans and Ryan Jack. Bruno Alves could return. Jason Holt is suspended.

Key stat
Rangers have scored 27 away goals – the most in the
division.

