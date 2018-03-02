Rampant Barry Hawkins on the verge of final berth
Saengkham improving but still has a lot on his plate
Semi-final
BBC2 Wales, Eurosport 1 & Quest, 1pm Saturday
Barry Hawkins is 3-10 with bet365 to reach the final of the Welsh Open with a victory over surprise semi-finalist Noppon Saengkham in Cardiff.
Hawkins played a blinder to snuff out any hopes teenager Yan Bingtao had of claiming a first title of note when thrashing the Chinese ace 5-1. It will be a surprise if the Londoner comes up short in the last four.
Saengkham, a 5-3 winner over Ian Burns in the last eight, has been putting in some improved performances this season.
The Thai, a 3-1 shot for a final upset, was often underrated by oddsmakers in recent seasons but few will have predicted him reaching the semis in Cardiff.
However, the Hawk has won ten of 11 previous frames he has contested with Saengkham and if the favourite is in the mood there should be only one victor.
