Rampant Barry Hawkins on the verge of final berth

Barry Hawkins has been in a positive mood in south Wales

Semi-final

BBC2 Wales, Eurosport 1 & Quest, 1pm Saturday

Barry Hawkins is 3-10 with bet365 to reach the final of the Welsh Open with a victory over surprise semi-finalist Noppon Saengkham in Cardiff.

Hawkins played a blinder to snuff out any hopes teen­ager Yan Bingtao had of claiming a first title of note when thrashing the Chinese ace 5-1. It will be a surprise if the Londoner comes up short in the last four.

Saengkham, a 5-3 winner over Ian Burns in the last eight, has been putting in some improved performances this season.

&amp;nbsp;

The Thai, a 3-1 shot for a final upset, was often underrated by odds­makers in recent seasons but few will have predicted him reaching the semis in Cardiff.

However, the Hawk has won ten of 11 previous frames he has contested with Saengkham and if the favourite is in the mood there should be only one victor.

Recommended ante-post by Aaron Ashley

B Hawkins

1pt each-way 40-1 Betfred

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport