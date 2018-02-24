QPR boast firepower to down depleted Bolton

Kick-offs 3pm Saturday

QPR v Bolton

Bolton have won only only away game all season in the Sky Bet Championship and manager Phil Parkinson seems to be taking a cautious approach at Loftus Road.

The Trotters' goal threat was reduced by the January departure of Gary Madine and Parkinson has left Adam Le Fondre and Zach Clough on the bench for the trip to west London.

QPR's home form has been solid, with wins over runaway leaders Wolves and promotion contenders Cardiff and Sheffield United the highlights, and midfielder Massimo Luongo has been passed fit.

With Luke Freeman, Matt Smith and Conor Washington also in the starting 11, the Hoops have the attacking firepower to take three points.

Recommendation

QPR

2pts 20-23 Betfair

AFC Wimbledon v Bristol Rovers

AFC Wimbledon have conceded 11 goals in their last four games in Sky Bet League One and Bristol Rovers striker Ellis Harrison could take advantage of their dodgy defence.

Harrison is the focal point of Rovers' 4-3-3 formation and should be full of confidence after scoring the winner in their last two away games, the victories at Doncaster and Oxford.

Bet365 and Paddy Power make the livewire forward 6-1 to open the scoring at Kingsmeadow and that looks well worth an each-way play.

Recommendation

E Harrison first goalscorer

1pt each-way 6-1 bet365, Paddy Power

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport