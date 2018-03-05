PSG hopes are hanging by a thread

Manager

Unai Emery.

How they qualified

In record-breaking style. PSG scored 25 goals, eclipsing the previous Champions League high of 21, and qualification was sealed long before the big-spending French side were turned over by Bayern Munich on matchday six.

Financial fair play restrictions are beginning to bite so free agent Lassana Diarra is the only new arrival. Lucas Moura was sold to Tottenham.

Real Madrid 3 Paris St-Germain 1

Two late goals for Madrid have put PSG in real trouble, and memories of last season's calamitous collapse against Barcelona will come flooding back.

They bossed much of the second half, but manager Unai Emery is rightly under fire after making some questionable tactical decisions.

Star striker Neymar is expected to miss the rest of the season after breaking a metatarsal in his right foot, and PSG face a huge task to recover from a two-goal defeat at champions Real Madrid.

They still have the players to turn it around in Paris, but their seemingly fragile confidence in big games could cost them again.

