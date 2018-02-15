Power is Berdych’s key weapon in Goffin battle

ABN AMRO World Tennis

Tomas Berdych has won two of his three matches against David Goffin and looks a decent value odds-against poke to beat the Belgian in the quarter-finals of the ABN-AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam.

Goffin is the higher ranked player (seventh as opposed to 17th for Berdych) and has made an assured start to the tournament, breezing past Nicolas Mahut (6-1 6-3) and Feliciano Lopez (6-1 6-3).

However, he has lost both of his hard-court matches against Berdych in straight sets, 7-5 6-3 6-3 a the 2012 US Open first round and 6-3 6-4 in the 2016 Marseille quarter-finals.



Goffin’s impressive court coverage causes problems for many of his opponents but he has struggled to cope with the extra power which Berdych brings to the table.

The experienced Czech has not dropped a set this week and has a fine record in Rotterdam, reaching the semi-finals in each of his last four visits.

He is playing well enough to contend for the title.

Recommendation

T Berdych

1pt 21-20 Betfair

