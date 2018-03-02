Racing Post Home
Tennis ATP Dubai Championship

Pouille could have enough to survive in desert decider

French ace on verge of securing biggest career title

Lucas Pouille on the way to victory over Filip Krajinovic in the last four
Tom Dulat
1 of 1
By Adrian Humphries

Final
Sky Arena, 3pm Saturday

Lucas Pouille has been in a rich vein of form and the brilliant Frenchman can thwart Roberto Bautista Agut's hopes of a big desert title with victory in the Dubai Duty Free Championship final.

Pouille has made the final in each of his last three tournaments – in Montpellier, where he won the title for the first time, in Marseille, where he was pipped by Karen Khachanov, and now in Dubai.

He deserves to hold down a regular top-ten ranking and he should be able to find a way past his Spanish opponent in the final.

Pouille's 6-3 6-7 7-6 semi-final victory over Filip Krajinovic could prove to be decent form because the Serb looks a promising performer.

Bautista Agut ended the hopes of crowd favourite Malek Jaziri when defeating the Tunisian 6-3 6-4.

The third seed could benefit from having a shorter match in the semis, but Pouille is a clever player who may have too much court nous for Bautista Agut on this occasion.

Recommendation
L Pouille
1pt 6-5 bet365

