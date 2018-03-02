Pouille could have enough to survive in desert decider
French ace on verge of securing biggest career title
Final
Sky Arena, 3pm Saturday
Lucas Pouille has been in a rich vein of form and the brilliant Frenchman can thwart Roberto Bautista Agut's hopes of a big desert title with victory in the Dubai Duty Free Championship final.
Pouille has made the final in each of his last three tournaments – in Montpellier, where he won the title for the first time, in Marseille, where he was pipped by Karen Khachanov, and now in Dubai.
He deserves to hold down a regular top-ten ranking and he should be able to find a way past his Spanish opponent in the final.
Pouille's 6-3 6-7 7-6 semi-final victory over Filip Krajinovic could prove to be decent form because the Serb looks a promising performer.
Bautista Agut ended the hopes of crowd favourite Malek Jaziri when defeating the Tunisian 6-3 6-4.
The third seed could benefit from having a shorter match in the semis, but Pouille is a clever player who may have too much court nous for Bautista Agut on this occasion.
Recommendation
L Pouille
1pt 6-5 bet365
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport