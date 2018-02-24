Pouille can make it two homeland titles in three weeks

ATP Open 13 Provence final

2pm Sunday

Lucas Pouille is in pole position to make it two homeland wins in three weeks and the Frenchman should take the beating if producing his A-game in his Open 13 Provence final clash against Karen Khachanov.

Given the success French players enjoy in their home tournaments, lifting the Marseille trophy is a big deal for Pouille. Montpellier was ticked off in his to-do pile two weeks ago and now he has the chance to move the Open 13 to the out-tray.



Powerful 21-year-old Khachanov, who defeated Tomas Berdych in the last four, was a whopping 66-1 for Marseille joy before David Goffin, the original top seed, withdrew from the southern France tournament.

If Pouille, who was best at 5-1 to add to his Montpellier crown, finds a way past his 6ft 6in Russian opponent in the Marseille title decider it could enable him to focus better on the Masters Series 1000 tournaments, which start next month in Indian Wells.

Recommendation

L Pouille

1pt 8-13 Betfred

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport