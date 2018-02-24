Porto seem unaffected by Liverpool drubbing

Porto are likely to have more to celebrate

Primeira Liga

FreeSports, 8.15pm Sunday

Porto appear to be unaffected by the drubbing they suffered at home to Liverpool and can follow up league wins over Rio Ave and Estoril with a victory on their travels at Portimonense.

The leaders have dropped just eight league points all season and can cope with their mid-table hosts, who haven't taken any points against the top four.

Recommendation

Porto-Porto double result

1pt 11-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Key stat

Porto have won nine of their last ten domestic fixtures.

Primeira Liga standings

