Porto seem unaffected by Liverpool drubbing
Leaders have dropped just eight league points all season
Primeira Liga
FreeSports, 8.15pm Sunday
Porto appear to be unaffected by the drubbing they suffered at home to Liverpool and can follow up league wins over Rio Ave and Estoril with a victory on their travels at Portimonense.
The leaders have dropped just eight league points all season and can cope with their mid-table hosts, who haven't taken any points against the top four.
Recommendation
Porto-Porto double result
1pt 11-10 Coral, Ladbrokes
Key stat
Porto have won nine of their last ten domestic fixtures.
