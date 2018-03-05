Porto chances in tatters after nightmare first leg
Defence crumbles against Liverpool
Manager
Sergio Conceicao.
How they qualified
It was a surprise to see how well Porto performed, particularly after losing 3-1 at home to Besiktas on matchday one, but a dominant 3-0 win in Monaco served notice of their ability. Porto scored an impressive 15 goals but also conceded ten with both teams notching in five of their six games.
Transfer action
It has been busy but without major deals. Majeed Waris and Yordan Osorio arrived on loan and have been added to the European squad, while Paulinho (no not that one!) is not available for Champions League matches. Miguel Layun was the biggest-name departure to Sevilla on loan.
Last-16 first leg
Porto 0 Liverpool 5
Absolutely battered by Jurgen Klopp's rampant Reds.
Prospects
Escaping Anfield with their dignity intact is the best Porto can hope for.
