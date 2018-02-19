Poor-travelling Dijon may not cut the mustard at Troyes

Ligue 1

Troyes are just one point above the relegation playoff place in the French top flight but they can boost their chances of avoiding the drop with a victory over Dijon.

The hosts returned to Ligue 1 under Jean-Louis Garcia this season and they’re making a decent fist of retaining their elite status, particularly at the Stade de l’Aube where they have won three of their last four home games, all by 1-0 scorelines over fellow relegation rivals Amiens, Lille and Metz.

Troyes were deserved victors in those matches, winning the shot-on-target count in each contest, and they will be looking to drag Dijon into the relegation argument.

The teams are similar in that they have played their best football in front of their own supporters.

Troyes have picked up 20 of their 27 points at home while Dijon’s away record is terrible – they have won just five of their 31 points on their travels.

More worryingly, Dijon have not secured a point on the road since October and they’ve leaked goals at a phenomenal rate, shipping at least twice in their last six on the road including an 8-0 defeat against Paris St-Germain where four Neymar goals put them to the sword.

Troyes should be confident of registering another home win.

