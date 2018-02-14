Pierre-Hugues Herbert can wow the crowds in Rotterdam

Second round

Pierre-Hugues Herbert caused a stir when making the last four in Rotterdam 12 months ago and the Frenchman could be primed for another positive showing when he tackles the talented Daniil Medvedev in his second-round clash.

Medvedev was a winner for Racing Post Sport followers in his first-round match against Gilles Muller but the value may lie with the underdog this time.

Some players have been less than impressed with the slow surface in Rotterdam in recent years but that won't worry Herbert, who defeated Feliciano Lopez and Dominic Thiem on his way to a semi-final showdown with David Goffin last season.



Herbert tends to produce some of his best stuff at this time of year. The Frenchman won five matches in this event last term and 12 months earlier he made the last 32 at the Australian Open before making his class tell in winning a Challenger event in Bergamo.

A fully wound-up Medvedev would be tough to beat but their only previous meeting went the way of the Frenchman and Herbert has pretty much had an extra two days to prepare after Richard Gasquet retired early in their opener.

This pair could be more evenly-matched than the prices suggest and Herbert may be worth a small investment.

Talented Russian Andrey Rublev is also in action in Rotterdam and he should justify his short odds against Damir Dzumhur.

