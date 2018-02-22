Perry could be vulnerable against talented White

Michael White is one of the best young talents in the sport

Day four

ITV4, 1pm & 7pm Thursday

Joe Perry came in for early support to defeat Michael White after ousting Graeme Dott in his Ladbrokes World Grand Prix opener, but the Fen Tiger could be vulnerable against one of the best young players in the sport.

It's 3-2 to Perry in their personal series – 3-3 if White's 1-0 win in the 2013 Shoot Out is included – but the Cambridgeshire veteran has always had to work hard to deny the Welshman.



White has a 3-0 victory over Perry to his name in the 2016 Championship League, and the form of his 4-1 first-round victory over Judd Trump in Preston may be better than his opponent's triumph over Dott.

Neil Robertson played quite tidily in his opening win over David Gilbert and the Australian could pose problems for Mark Selby, who is trying to find better form in the run-up to his Betfred World Championship title defence.

Recommendation

M White

1pt 6-5 general

