Perenara could be the dangerman as Hurricanes take on Bulls

Lions v Jaguares

Sky Action, 1.05pm Saturday

Los Jaguares looked a good unit in their opening defeat to the Sharks and seem to have come together well under new coach Mario Ledesma but they were guilty of far too many handling errors.

Last year's beaten finalists the Lions lost just one game in the regular season - to the Jaguares in Buenos Aires, and they won the home contest by three points. If the Argentinian side can cut out the errors, a 16-point handicap in a clash of two physical sides could be too big.

Recommendation

Jaguares +16

1pt Evs Betway



Bulls v Hurricanes

Sky Action, 3.15pm Saturday

The Hurricanes begin their Super Rugby campaign with All Blacks fly-half Beauden Barrett on the bench and Ihaia West, who had a shaky time of it at the Blues last year, starting in his place in Pretoria.

The Canes are 14-point favourites and have some dangerous backs including All Blacks winger Julian Savea and last season's top scorers Ngani Laumape and Vince Aso.

They are all short prices to get on the scoresheet and the man to follow could be scrum-half TJ Perenara, who loves to snipe and is a dangerous runner.

Recommendation

TJ Perenara to score a try

1pt 6-4 Betway



Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport