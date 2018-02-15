Paul Pogba 9-4 to leave Manchester United in summer

Reports have suggested Paul Pogba is unhappy with his role at Manchester United and Paddy Power rate the Frenchman 9-4 to depart Old Trafford this summer and 1-3 to remain with the club.

According to L'Equipe, Pogba has grown increasingly frustrated by playing in a two-man central midfield, but it remains to be seen whether Jose Mourinho will alter his system to allow United's record signing to flourish as he did in a 4-3-3 at Juventus.



Former Red Devils legend Paul Ince said he can see why Pogba may have become disheartened on his return to Manchester.

"I can understand why Pogba is frustrated with Mourinho," Ince told Paddy Power News. "If what is being said about Paul Pogba is true, that he regrets joining United, then I would be disappointed but not surprised.

"I can understand why Pogba might feel irritated with the position Mourinho currently has him playing in. He likes to roam, he likes to attack, he wasn't signed to be a holding midfield player and that’s clearly not what he enjoys or is best at. So why does he insist on playing him there?

"You can see what has happened. Alexis Sanchez wants to be on the ball and wants to be part of the action. And it’s simple, you can’t have both him and Pogba roaming across the pitch because then you’ll lose the shape of your team.

"The signals that are coming from Pogba is that he is not happy, and if he doesn’t feel like he fits in then I could see him leaving in summer. He’s one of the best players in the world and deserves to be played in his right position where he can show that off and express himself."

Power are also betting on Pogba's next club with Paris St-Germain

2-1 favourites and midfield is a position where the Ligue 1 giants could do with strengthening judging by Wednesday's 3-1 Champions League last-16 first-leg defeat to Real Madrid.



There were no such problems for Liverpool, who romped to a 5-0 win away to Porto and are 11-1 to win the Champions League.

Bet365 are quoting 5-1 for the Champions League final to be an all-Premier League affair following their excellent start to the knockout phase, while Coral go 6-5 about an English winner for the first time since 2012.

