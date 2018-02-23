Partick can take a big step towards safety by beating Hamilton

3pm Saturday

Partick can take a giant step towards safety and send Hamilton closer to the Ladbrokes Premiership drop with a win in Lanarkshire.

The Accies find themselves in their perennial fight against relegation and the odds, but this year could be the season their luck runs out.

Martin Canning has tried everything to improve their leaky defence, but his three-at-the-back tactics are severely limited because of a lack of quality personnel.

Georgios Sarris, Scott McMann and new signing Kenny van der Weg are getting exposed time and gain.

Sarris was shown the door by Accies and then surprisingly brought back and Van der Weg was released by bottom club Ross County, but they are pinning their hopes on them.

In contrast, anyone who saw Partick batter Dundee for 70 minutes last week before somehow losing would be amazed they are in a dogfight.



Conor Sammon has netted seven goals in seven games and the Jags have not lost to the Accies in their last 13 meetings.

Montrose have played 22 consecutive seasons in the bottom flight of Scottish football, but this could finally be the year they get out of Ladbrokes League Two.

Victory over Berwick would be a big step towards the title and their nearest challengers Peterhead are suffering a slump.

Montrose have shrugged off their own issues and although they are not at their best, they have enough to win at Shielfield against a team who have won only one of their last nine league matches.

Meanwhile, Forfar can win at Hampden and plunge Queen's Park into deeper trouble in Ladbrokes League One.

Jim Weir has finally got some selection dilemmas after his Loons' lengthy injury list eased and they hammered Stranraer last week in easily their best display of the season.

Queen's Park have won just once at home in the league and they look set to slip nearer the trap door.

Recommendations

Partick

2pts 7-4 Betfair

Montrose

1pt 5-6 Hills, BoyleSports

Forfar

1pt 11-5 bet365

