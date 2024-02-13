Paris Saint-Germain v Real Sociedad predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch Paris Saint-Germain v Real Sociedad

You can watch Paris Saint-Germain v Real Sociedad in the Champions League at 8pm on Wednesday February 14, live on TNT Sports 2

Match prediction & best bet

PSG to win & under 3.5 goals

1pt 13-10 BoyleSports, Coral

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Sociedad odds

Paris Saint-Germain 4-6

Real Sociedad 9-2

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Sociedad team news

Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe is set to return after being rested for Saturday's win over Lille, but Presnel Kimpembe, Milan Skriniar, Sergio Rico, Nuno Mendes and Layvin Kurzawa are all out.

Real Sociedad

The Spaniards are sweating on Mikel Oyarzabal's fitness after the forward missed the last two games with a muscle problem. Sherlado Becker, Kieran Tierney, Alvaro Odriozola, Carlos Fernandez and Aihen Munoz are injured and Elustondo is suspended.

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Sociedad predictions

Paris Saint-Germain have failed to justify the optimism that surrounded the start of their Champions League campaing, and two group-stage victories have done little to dispel the feeling they might not have enough for outright glory this season.

However, Real Sociedad head to the French capital at a bad time and it would be a surprise if the Parisians didn't claim a first-leg advantage in their last-16 clash.

PSG were admittedly allocated the most difficult group, which was won by Borussia Dortmund and also included Milan and Newcastle, but their home form in this competition is still strong. They have fallen to one home defeat in the competition in their last 11 outings.

And La Real, who have reached this stage for the first time having won their group, are struggling in the final third and will be desperate to have top goalscorer Mikel Oyarzabal available after the Spain forward missed their last two matches.

Four games without a goal is hardly the ideal preparation when they face a team who have opened an 11-point lead in Ligue 1, especially when their star striker Kylian Mbappe has been rested just for this clash.

PSG should win and backing them to do so in a game that features fewer than four goals looks the way to go. The hosts have seen that mark eclipsed in just three of their last 14 Champions League home matches and only two of Real Sociedad's last 13 have featured more than two.

Key stat

Real Sociedad have failed to score in their last four matches

Probable teams

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Hernandez; Zair-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola

Subs: Ramos, Muani, Asensio, Mukiele, Pereira, Beraldo, Soler

Real Sociedad (4-3-3): Remiro; Galan, Le Normand, Zubeldia, Traore; Merino, Zubimendi, Mendez; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea

Subs: Aramburu, Turrientes, Silva, Zakharyan, Sadiq, Olasagasti, Marrero

Inside info

Paris Saint-Germain

Star man Kylian Mbappe

Top scorer Kylian Mbappe

Penalty taker Kylian Mbappe

Card magnet Warren Zaire-Emery

Assist ace Kylian Mbappe

Set-piece aerial threat Marquinhos

Real Sociedad

Star man Mikel Oyarzabal

Top scorer Mikel Oyarzabal

Penalty taker Mikel Oyarzabal

Card magnet Igor Zubeldia

Assist ace Brais Mendez

Set-piece aerial threat Martin Zubimundi

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Sociedad b et builder predictions

PSG to win

Real Sociedad's lack of recent firepower has to be a concern and PSG have lost just one of their last 11 Champions League games on their own patch, so a home win looks likely

Kylian Mbappe to score

PSG's star forward has scored 12 goals in his last ten club matches and should be expected to build on that with a goal against the Spanish outfit

Igor Zubeldia to be shown a card

The Real Sociedad defender has been carded eight times domestically this season and twice in the Champions League, so he could find his name being taken again

Pays out at 8-1 with bet365

