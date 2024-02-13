Paris Saint-Germain v Real Sociedad predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM
Free Champions League tips, best bets and predictions for Paris Saint-Germain v Real Sociedad.
Where to watch Paris Saint-Germain v Real Sociedad
You can watch Paris Saint-Germain v Real Sociedad in the Champions League at 8pm on Wednesday February 14, live on TNT Sports 2
Match prediction & best bet
PSG to win & under 3.5 goals
1pt 13-10 BoyleSports, Coral
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Sociedad odds
Paris Saint-Germain 4-6
Real Sociedad 9-2
Draw 3-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Sociedad team news
Paris Saint-Germain
Kylian Mbappe is set to return after being rested for Saturday's win over Lille, but Presnel Kimpembe, Milan Skriniar, Sergio Rico, Nuno Mendes and Layvin Kurzawa are all out.
Real Sociedad
The Spaniards are sweating on Mikel Oyarzabal's fitness after the forward missed the last two games with a muscle problem. Sherlado Becker, Kieran Tierney, Alvaro Odriozola, Carlos Fernandez and Aihen Munoz are injured and Elustondo is suspended.
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Sociedad predictions
Paris Saint-Germain have failed to justify the optimism that surrounded the start of their Champions League campaing, and two group-stage victories have done little to dispel the feeling they might not have enough for outright glory this season.
However, Real Sociedad head to the French capital at a bad time and it would be a surprise if the Parisians didn't claim a first-leg advantage in their last-16 clash.
PSG were admittedly allocated the most difficult group, which was won by Borussia Dortmund and also included Milan and Newcastle, but their home form in this competition is still strong. They have fallen to one home defeat in the competition in their last 11 outings.
And La Real, who have reached this stage for the first time having won their group, are struggling in the final third and will be desperate to have top goalscorer Mikel Oyarzabal available after the Spain forward missed their last two matches.
Four games without a goal is hardly the ideal preparation when they face a team who have opened an 11-point lead in Ligue 1, especially when their star striker Kylian Mbappe has been rested just for this clash.
PSG should win and backing them to do so in a game that features fewer than four goals looks the way to go. The hosts have seen that mark eclipsed in just three of their last 14 Champions League home matches and only two of Real Sociedad's last 13 have featured more than two.
Key stat
Real Sociedad have failed to score in their last four matches
Probable teams
Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Hernandez; Zair-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola
Subs: Ramos, Muani, Asensio, Mukiele, Pereira, Beraldo, Soler
Real Sociedad (4-3-3): Remiro; Galan, Le Normand, Zubeldia, Traore; Merino, Zubimendi, Mendez; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea
Subs: Aramburu, Turrientes, Silva, Zakharyan, Sadiq, Olasagasti, Marrero
Inside info
Paris Saint-Germain
Star man Kylian Mbappe
Top scorer Kylian Mbappe
Penalty taker Kylian Mbappe
Card magnet Warren Zaire-Emery
Assist ace Kylian Mbappe
Set-piece aerial threat Marquinhos
Real Sociedad
Star man Mikel Oyarzabal
Top scorer Mikel Oyarzabal
Penalty taker Mikel Oyarzabal
Card magnet Igor Zubeldia
Assist ace Brais Mendez
Set-piece aerial threat Martin Zubimundi
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Sociedad bet builder predictions
PSG to win
Real Sociedad's lack of recent firepower has to be a concern and PSG have lost just one of their last 11 Champions League games on their own patch, so a home win looks likely
Kylian Mbappe to score
PSG's star forward has scored 12 goals in his last ten club matches and should be expected to build on that with a goal against the Spanish outfit
Igor Zubeldia to be shown a card
The Real Sociedad defender has been carded eight times domestically this season and twice in the Champions League, so he could find his name being taken again
Pays out at 8-1 with bet365
Published on 13 February 2024inSport
Last updated 16:09, 13 February 2024
