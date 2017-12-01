Pardew's first game could end in a draw
Kick-off 3pm Saturday
Alan Pardew has spoken about freeing up the West Brom players to play a more attacking brand of football but he cannot be too blasé about the clash with Crystal Palace which looks a relegation six-pointer.
Whoever loses the match will be in deep trouble and neither boss is likely to take many risks in pursuit of victory.
Palace are playing better than their league position indicates but there was plenty of caution in their performance in the 0-0 draw at Brighton on Tuesday and their approach may be similar at the Hawthorns.
Recommendation
Draw
1pt 11-5 general
Team news
West Brom
Nacer Chadli (hip) and James Morrison (Achilles) are nearing full fitness and no fresh injuries are reported.
Crystal Palace
Damien Delaney, Chung-Yong Lee and Connor Wickham are injured and Scott Dann, Luka Milivojevic, Jeffrey Schlupp and Yohan Cabaye are doubts.
Key stat
West Brom have not won any of their last 13 matches.
