Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Premier League West Brom v C Palace

Pardew's first game could end in a draw

Alan Pardew (right) has taken over at West Brom
Alan Pardew (right) has taken over at West Brom
Paul Gilham
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

Kick-off 3pm Saturday

Alan Pardew has spoken about freeing up the West Brom players to play a more attacking brand of football but he cannot be too blasé about the clash with Crystal Palace which looks a relegation six-pointer.

Whoever loses the match will be in deep trouble and neither boss is likely to take many risks in pursuit of victory.

Palace are playing better than their league position indicates but there was plenty of caution in their performance in the 0-0 draw at Brighton on Tuesday and their approach may be similar at the Hawthorns.

Recommendation
Draw
1pt 11-5 general

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Team news
West Brom
Nacer Chadli (hip) and James Morrison (Achilles) are nearing full fitness and no fresh injuries are reported.

Crystal Palace
Damien Delaney, Chung-Yong Lee and Connor Wickham are injured and Scott Dann, Luka Milivojevic, Jeffrey Schlupp and Yohan Cabaye are doubts.

Key stat
West Brom have not won any of their last 13 matches.

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

West Brom have not won any of their last 13 matches

Related stories

Spurs could still be concussed from Juve's knockout blow Brighton could benefit from unrest at Everton West Ham slide could continue against Burnley Huddersfield and Swansea may be happy to share the points Southampton worth backing on their travels West Brom can boost survival hopes with a win
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets