Renato Paratore could bounce back in the desert

Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am Thursday

Italian youngster Renato Paratore has quickly shown a liking for desert golf on the European Tour, getting four top-30 finishes under his belt at the age of 21, and he could shrug off some poor recent form with a decent start in the Qatar Masters.

The 8.50am threeball comprising Paratore, Gregory Bourdy and Lasse Jensen will probably not take much winning – the trio have all started the year missing cuts – but Paratore seems the most likely to bounce back in Qatar.



Paratore is a natural, with a swing all of his own, and he can quickly go from the sublime to the ridiculous. He finished seventh in the SA Open in the middle of January, so was in possession of his A-game just over a month ago.

Qatar Masters tournament preview

The youngster is much more powerful than his threeball rivals, which will come in handy on a layout that measures 7,400 yards and has some enormous par-fives, and the Nordea Masters champion has far more scope for improvement this year than his much older opponents.

Recommendation

R Paratore

1pt 15-8 bet365

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport