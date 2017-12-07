Paddy Power pay out on Manchester City winning Premier League title

The Premier League title race is over according to Paddy Power as the firm paid out on Manchester City, who hold an eight-point advantage over Manchester United before Sunday's short trip to take on their neighbours at Old Trafford.

Power, who had been joint-best City at 15-8 ante-post, have quickly decided enough is enough after Pep Guardiola's side made a flying start to the campaign, dropping only two points and equalling the Premier League record with 13 straight victories.

Spokesman Paddy Power said: "We've fully bought into the hype and can't see who will come close to Pep's lads this season.

"Being at the Etihad feels like watching Guardiola's Barcelona side. So we're rewarding the shrewd punters that knew they'd walk it this year."

City are 1-7 with Betway to win the Premier League with United generally available at 10-1 and it's 20-1 bar the front two in a market that may yet be sparked into life if Jose Mourinho's men can get the better of the leaders on Sunday.

United are 5-2 for maximum points with City 22-19 to break the record for consecutive Premier League wins and take a giant stride towards being crowned champions.

City are 9-2 shots to win the Champions League ahead of Monday's last-16 draw. They will meet one of Basel, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Sevilla, Porto or Real Madrid in the first knockout stage which includes five English teams.



Bet365 rate the Kiev final 6-1 to be an all-Premier League affair and City are 5-4 favourites to progress furthest of the English quintet with United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham also challenging for Europe's greatest prize.

Wembley will host seven matches at Euro 2020, including the semi-finals and final, following Uefa's decision to drop Brussels as a host city for a finals that will be played all over the continent.

VAR (Video Assistant Referee) technology will be used for the first time in England for the FA Cup third-round tie between Brighton and Crystal Palace.

