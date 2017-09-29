Pacy Kriel can punish Wallabies in Bloemfontein

South Africa v Australia

Sky Sports Action, 4.05pm Saturday

Argentina v New Zealand

Sky Sports Action 11.30pm Saturday

Australia beat South Africa 41-39 the last time a Test was played in Bloemfontein seven years ago and, if thunderstorms stay away, another high-scoring clash would not surprise.

Both head coaches continue to experiment with their line-ups and while the Springboks could still pip the All Blacks to the Rugby Championship title with a set of crazy results, realistically there is nothing for either side to gain from tight gameplans.

The return to the South Africa team of fantastic flanker Francois Louw gives rise to optimism that the Boks can bounce back from their 57-0 loss in North Harbour a fortnight ago to give up six points but a better value bet is pacy home outside centre Jesse Kriel to score a try at 23-10.



Kriel scooted across the whitewash in the teams’ draw in Perth three weeks ago.

Another outside centre worth an anytime tryscorer wager is Kiwi number 13 Anton Lienert-Brown.

New Zealand are scoring tries for fun and hosts Argentina can't stop leaking them. Forecast showers should not stop that pattern.

Lienert-Brown dotted down in New Plymouth a fortnight ago and also crossed in last year’s All Blacks win in Buenos Aires.

Rugby Championship standings after four of six games: 1 New Zealand 19pts, 2 South Africa 11pts, 3 Australia 8pts, 4 Argentina 0pt.

Recommendations

J Kriel to score a try in South Africa v Australia

1pt 23-10 BoyleSports

A Lienert-Brown to score a try in Argentina v N Zealand

1pt 8-5 BoyleSports

