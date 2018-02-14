Ott Tanak can help Toyota double up in Sweden

Stage one

BT Sport Extra, 7pm Thursday

Ott Tanak made a fine start to his career at Toyota with second place in last month's Monte Carlo Rally, and the Estonian looks the best bet in this week's Rally Sweden.

The long-time Ford driver won two events last year, in Italy and Germany, and finished ahead of his then teammate Sebastien Ogier when second in Sweden last year.

That race was won by Jari-Matti Latvala, the Finn giving Toyota their first win in only the second event of their latest foray into world rally.



Ogier has won three times in Sweden, but expect the five-time world champion to look for a solid points haul to back up his win in Monte Carlo, rather than going all out for victory.

Thierry Neuville looked on course to win last year before crashing out of a huge lead for the second race in a row.

The Belgian lost four minutes after going into a ditch on day one in last month's Monte Carlo event and finished fifth for Hyundai, almost five minutes behind Ogier.

Recommendation

O Tanak

1pt 11-4 bet365

