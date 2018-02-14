Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Motorsport Rally Sweden

Ott Tanak can help Toyota double up in Sweden

Estonian looks better bet than Sebastien Ogier

Sebastien Ogier at WRC Rally Sweden 2017
Sebastien Ogier at WRC Rally Sweden 2017
Massimo Bettiol
1 of 1
By Adam Scriven

Stage one 
BT Sport Extra, 7pm Thursday

Ott Tanak made a fine start to his career at Toyota with second place in last month's Monte Carlo Rally, and the Estonian looks the best bet in this week's Rally Sweden.

The long-time Ford driver won two events last year, in Italy and Germany, and finished ahead of his then teammate Sebastien Ogier when second in Sweden last year.

That race was won by Jari-Matti Latvala, the Finn giving Toyota their first win in only the second event of their latest foray into world rally.

Ogier has won three times in Sweden, but expect the five-time world champion to look for a solid points haul to back up his win in Monte Carlo, rather than going all out for victory. 

Thierry Neuville looked on course to win last year before crashing out of a huge lead for the second race in a row.

The Belgian lost four minutes after going into a ditch on day one in last month's Monte Carlo event and finished fifth for Hyundai, almost five minutes behind Ogier.

Recommendation
O Tanak
1pt 11-4 bet365

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

Tanak finished ahead of his then teammate Sebastien Ogier when second in Sweden last year
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets