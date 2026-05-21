Weekend Jury: 'West Ham were dismal against Newcastle and it’s hard to see them escaping'

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Who goes down - Tottenham or West Ham?

Joe Casey, Racing Post Sport: West Ham were dismal against Newcastle last weekend and it’s hard to see them escaping. James Maddison’s return and the coaching improvements under Roberto De Zerbi have definitely seen Tottenham improve in recent weeks and I think they should get at least a point to relegate the Hammers.

Gareth Freeman, Racing Post Sport: West Ham. They need to beat Leeds and that is by no means a given as the Elland Road outfit have hit some good end- of-season form. Spurs should be able to get the point they need to remove any room for doubt against an Everton side who are winless in six.

Aidan Perkins, Racing Post Sport: I reckon they will both win their final games at home so it looks like being curtains for West Ham. Everton are without a win in six, so I can’t see them putting up too much resistance against a fired-up Spurs.

Chris Phillips, BoyleSports: With former West Ham boss David Moyes taking his Everton team to Spurs, you never know, but it’s not looking good for the Hammers. Leeds have remained very competitive in recent weeks so the Hammers will need to be at their best to take all three points.

What’s your best bet on the final day of the Premier League?

JC: Fulham’s form has nosedived lately and they look set for defeat at home to Newcastle. Marco Silva’s men have won just two of their last ten games, while the Magpies have won five of their last six trips to Craven Cottage and Eddie Howe will be desperate to end a disappointing campaign on a high.

GF: Leeds look worth a small stake to beat West Ham. The Hammers’ heads will drop if news of a Tottenham goal filters through but even ignoring that the visitors are capable of taking the points, as Leeds are unbeaten in eight in the league and West Ham have lost their last three.

AP: Arsenal will want to finish their title-winning campaign on a high but there’s often an understandable drop-off from champions when the job is done. Crystal Palace will want to stay sharp ahead of their upcoming European final so have plenty of motivation. Therefore the Palace or draw double chance catches my eye.

CP: I think the Arsenal price has probably gone too far at Palace, who will have more than half an eye on their midweek final, but I will go for Sunderland at home to Chelsea as the Black Cats still have plenty to play for to finish above Newcastle after two good results against Manchester United and Everton.

Will Arsenal win the title again next season?

JC: With questions over their title rivals, they are rightful favourites. It’s hard to tell what will happen at Manchester City and Manchester United are close to their ceiling. Things have soured between Liverpool and Arne Slot but they could be interesting contenders if that relationship is severed.

GF: They have to be the favourites. There will undoubtedly be a post-Guardiola hangover for Man City and Liverpool are also in a transition with Mo Salah moving on. Manchester United aren’t the finished article just yet either. Chelsea, meanwhile, could be ones to watch with Xabi Alonso in charge and potentially no European football.

AP: Arsenal have been pragmatic this season and, on the whole, they’ve done it very well. I expect Manchester City and Liverpool to be better next season so they won’t have it all their own way, while Chelsea will be interesting under Xabi Alonso. But the Gunners are capable of successfully defending their crown.

CP: They’re worthy favourites with managerial and key player changes happening at all of the main contenders. However, I wouldn’t be rushing to back them as I feel they won a relatively weak Premier League this season and if one or two of the chasing pack can catch fire they might struggle to successfully defend their title.

'There will undoubtedly be a post-Guardiola hangover for City' – Gareth Freeman

Is Enzo Maresca the right person to replace Pep Guardiola?

JC: Following Pep Guardiola at Manchester City is an almost impossible job, especially with the 115 charges still looming. Enzo Maresca is clearly a solid manager who got a fair bit out of that Chelsea squad but this is a different kettle of fish. It’s likelier that he is gone within a year than City win the league.

GF: I’m not sure anyone is the right person to replace Pep Guardiola. Being the next manager after a club legend is a huge ask, but he’s still probably the best option. He should pick up and continue with the work Guardiola has laid down and that’s the right path to take at this stage.

AP: It is such a hard act to follow so I’m not sure anyone can expect to enjoy the same success Guardiola managed. However, Maresca knows City well, is in the same mould, and has good experience winning things with Chelsea so they are making a wise choice.

CP: I think he’s a good fit. Guardiola has reportedly endorsed him and Chelsea were well backed pre-season after a solid finish to the previous campaign under him and an impressive Club World Cup when things behind the scenes were stable. There was a noticeable drop-off this season when he left.

Give us a winner in the playoff finals

JC: I’ve been sweet on Bolton all season in League One and I’m not about to desert them now. The Trotters have a deep squad and in Amario Cozier-Duberry they have a player who is a cut above. Stockport’s progress under Dave Challinor has been remarkable but more Wembley woe beckons after their EFL Trophy loss to Luton.

GF: I like Hull, Bolton and Salford. The Championship is the hardest to call after the spying drama but the Tigers managed to rediscover their form at the right time. Bolton should have too much for Stockport, while in League Two Salford have already beaten Notts County twice this season and they came into the playoffs in better form.

AP: Bolton were my pick to go up before the playoffs began and I think they’ll do it at Wembley against Stockport in the League One showpiece. Wanderers won home and away against Bradford without conceding and, even though I expect it will be tight, Steven Schumacher’s side can edge it.

CP: All three finals are hard to call. Given all the noise around the Championship final it’ll be very interesting to see how Hull fare given the prices. However, I’ll go for a draw in the League One final. Bolton drew the most games in the league and I expect the final with Stockport to be close.

Now read:

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