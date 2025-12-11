Weekend Jury: 'Just when people start talking about them being contenders, Chelsea take a backward step'

What’s your best football bet for this weekend?

Aaron Ashley, Racing Post Sport: Cheltenham have won three of their last four League Two fixtures at Whaddon Road and appeal at 23-20 at home to Harrogate. The Robins were worthy 1-0 winners at Swindon in midweek, when their highflying opponents failed to register a shot on target, while Harrogate sit second from bottom and have collected just two points from their last nine matches.

Warren Ashurst, Racing Post Sport: Millwall can make it four Championship wins in five with a victory over Hull tomorrow. The even-money Lions are third and unbeaten in six on home soil as they prepare to face a Tigers team who have lost more games than any other in the top six. Hull, beaten 4-1 at home by Middlesbrough last week, have doubts over Joe Gelhardt and his absence could hurt.

Joe Champion, Racing Post Sport: Coventry deserved to lose at Ipswich last weekend but were the better side against Preston in midweek and should get back to winning ways when they face Bristol City. They have won their last six matches at home, scoring 17 goals, and the inconsistent Robins do not look good enough to stop them.

Steve Freeth, bet365: Stockport’s slump seems to have coincided with the loss of the majestic Ollie Norwood among others, but the victory at Doncaster suggest they can deal with Stevenage without the midfield maestro as ex-Hatter Carl Piergianni and co come to town. The hosts for a narrow win in a feisty encounter.

Who are the most vulnerable favourites?

AA: Ipswich look short at 11-10 at Leicester despite back-to-back wins over Coventry and Stoke. The Tractor Boys have lost at Oxford and drawn at Blackburn in their last two Championship road trips and Leicester have lost only two of nine tier-two home outings, drawing with Cov and Middlesbrough. The Foxes are more capable than their mid-table position implies.

WA: Chelsea are too short to beat Everton, who have won four of their last five Premier League games. The Toffees were impressive in victory over Nottingham Forest and have also beaten Bournemouth, Manchester United and Fulham since the start of November. The Blues have failed to win any of their last four in all competitions and lost at Atalanta in midweek.

JC: Just when people start talking about them being contenders, Chelsea take a backward step, and I can’t trust Enzo Maresca’s men at home to in-form Everton. The Blues were poor against both Leeds and Bournemouth then lost to Atalanta in the Champions League. They will need to step up on those efforts against the Toffees.

SF: Brentford have taken some notable scalps at home and only Manchester City have left with all three points. Leeds have lost six and beaten only Wolves on their travels, and the Bees are odds-on to continue that trend. However, we’ve seen a rejuvenated Leeds in the past few games, albeit at home, but they may prosper on the road now that Farke has shown adaptability.

Arsenal are in pole position to start 2026 top of the Premier League Credit: UEFA via Getty Images

Who will be top of the Premier League on New Year’s Day?

AA: Arsenal’s two-point cushion over Manchester City should be enough to see them home. The Gunners have four fixtures in that period and three come at home, one of which is against a hopeless Wolves side. While Brighton and Aston Villa will pose an attacking threat at the Emirates, Mikel Arteta’s men will be odds-on in both and have the depth to cope with the busy schedule.

WA: There’s every chance that Manchester City could take top spot heading into 2026. Pep Guardiola’s men face a tricky test at Crystal Palace this weekend, but they then have winnable home games against Brentford and West Ham. City then visit Nottingham Forest on December 27, while Arsenal have to also squeeze in an EFL Cup quarter-final prior to Christmas.

JC: Despite their mounting injury list, I trust Arsenal more than Manchester City or Aston Villa. The Gunners will have few problems getting the better of woeful Wolves this weekend, and two of their other three matches are at the Emirates. City are unlikely to drop many points, but road trips to Palace, Forest and Sunderland do not look like gimmes.

SF: Surely Arsenal can’t throw away top spot with Wolves at home next. Yes, the fixture list is congested at this time of year with rotation being the key. But on current form, you could give Gunnersaurus ten minutes on Saturday and not be too concerned. Everton, Brighton and Villa will be tougher tests, but they should have enough to start the New Year at the top of the tree.

Will Mohamed Salah ever play for Liverpool again?

AA: Yes. Salah’s heroics at Anfield have made him a club legend and, while his handling of the situation has been poor, that will always grant him another opportunity if he wants it. Arne Slot looks determined to show his authority as manager but the timing of the Africa Cup of Nations should allow dust to settle and there will only be so long you can keep a player of Salah’s ability in the cold.

WA: It’s hard to see it. As Elton John once sang “sorry seems to be the hardest word” and Salah may not be in a position to apologise soon. If he does, there can be a resolution and we could see him again in a Reds jersey, but only after the Africa Cup of Nations. I didn’t expect this from Salah, but it seems like it was something he had been planning rather than just a rash reaction.

JC: Yes, but not for much longer. Once tensions have calmed – and depending on whether Arne Slot is still at the club – I could see him returning after the Africa Cup of Nations and perhaps moving on later in the winter window. It would be a shame if he doesn’t turn out for Liverpool again.

SF: Punters are hardly rushing to back the 1-2 about Salah still being at Anfield at the end of the January transfer window and many Liverpool fans’ opinions have shifted since his most recent, seemingly calculated, outburst. However, the timing of the Africa Cup of Nations might prove beneficial for both parties, so it’s a yes.

'Salah’s heroics at Anfield have made him a club legend and, while his handling of the situation has been poor, that will always grant him another opportunity if he wants it'

Name the four EFL Cup semi-finalists

AA: It’s hard to see how the cream won’t rise to the top and Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester City can all overcome challenges. The Magpies won’t want to disappoint at home to Fulham, while Chelsea head to Cardiff. Palace face a tough trip to Leeds three days before heading to Arsenal, while City should take care of travel-sick Brentford at the Etihad.

WA: Manchester City, Fulham, Chelsea and Crystal Palace. Newcastle and Arsenal could have their sights set on European hopes and make big changes, which might give Fulham and Palace a real opportunity to progress.City’s home advantage should see them through against Brentford, while Chelsea should have enough to get past League One leaders Cardiff.

JC: A ‘to qualify’ acca on Chelsea, Man City, Newcastle and Arsenal pays out at 6-4, but all have bigger fish to fry so it’s far from bombproof. Chelsea and City should progress, Newcastle and Arsenal look more vulnerable. I’ll go for Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham, who may upset the holders.

SF: Chelsea, Manchester City, Fulham and Arsenal. Fulham aren’t the most consistent of sides, but the extra rest for the Cottagers has me thinking they can overcome Newcastle. The Magpies will have travelled to Bayer Leverkusen and Sunderland before the game with the latter being more about the occasion than the mileage.

Read more:

The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from James Milton

Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 5-4 fancy from Ligue 1

WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post

Paddy Power World Darts Championship predictions: Can anyone stop Luke Littler?

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.