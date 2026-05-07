Weekend Jury: 'It’s hard to argue that they should be 10-11 to beat any Premier League team, especially with their awful home form'

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What is your best bet this weekend?

Aaron Ashley, Racing Post Sport: Grimsby can secure a first-leg lead in their League Two playoff at home to Salford. The Mariners won seven of their final ten games and triumphed in five of their last seven outings at Blundell Park, which includes beating Salford 3-1 in March. The Ammies have lost six of their last ten away games and were held to a 0-0 draw at Crawley on the term’s last day.

Warren Ashurst, Racing Post Sport: Grimsby are ending the season well and should beat Salford in the first leg of their League Two playoff. They’ve lost only one of their last seven games. The Mariners did the double over Salford in the regular campaign and won 3-1 at Blundell Park in March. They scored 74 goals this season, while City have failed to notch in three of their last five.

Patrick Madden, Racing Post Sport: A late draw with Manchester City will have stung Everton but, despite being tenth, the Toffees still harbour slim hopes of European qualification. They travel to Crystal Palace on Sunday, three days after the Eagles’ Conference League semi-final second leg. At odds-against, David Moyes’s side look a solid bet.

Sam Turnbull, Betfair: Brighton to win to nil. Wolves are yet to win away all season in the Premier league and have scored only seven goals on the road this term. On the other hand, Brighton are in eighth place and have the third-best defensive record at home in the league. The Seagulls are short odds to win the match so it’s worth that extra risk to bank on a home cleen sheet.

Who are the most vulnerable favourites?

AA: Three days after their Europa League clash at Nottingham Forest, a leggy Aston Villa side may be vulnerable at Burnley. The Clarets have been woeful this term but were beaten only 1-0 by Manchester City in their last home game and Villa have failed to win any of their last five league aways, including losses to nil at Fulham and Wolves.

WA: Middlesbrough go into Saturday's Championship playoff first leg with Southampton having won just two of their last ten. The Saints head to Teesside unbeaten in their last 19 league games and finished above Boro on goal difference. The hosts may well be without Hayden Hackney, who has been missing since mid-March with a calf issue.

PM: Hearts are three games away from history yet the Scottish Premiership leaders are still outsiders for tomorrow’s trip to Motherwell. Well have exceeded expectations this season and are on course for a fourth-place finish ahead of Hibernian and with it a European spot. But still, they can’t be backed with confidence against the Jambos.

ST: Tottenham. Spurs’ relegation battle has caused plenty of debate. I think they can survive but it’s hard to argue that they should be 10-11 to beat any Premier League team, especially with their awful home form and against a Leeds team who have, in the end, comfortably stayed up. Leeds or draw double chance is much more appealing.

Give us an EFL playoff treble

AA: In the Championship it’s hard to oppose free-scoring Southampton after a 19-game unbeaten run. In League One, Stockport are still injury-hit so Bolton look best placed for promotion. Wanderers were hampered by too many draws but underachieved hugely this term. Grimsby finished with a flourish in League Two and can keep their good run going.

WA: Southampton look the best option in the Championship, not just because of recent form but they also have recent experience in a playoff final. Defensive organisation could be key in the League One playoffs and Stevenage have kept clean sheets in five of their last eight. Notts County can edge past Grimsby in the League Two playoff final.

PM: Southampton’s run since January has been impressive and they can secure an instant return to the Premier League. In League One, Stockport can banish memories of last season’s semi-final defeat by going up. Chesterfield and Grimsby both ended their League Two seasons like a train and the Mariners may pip the Spireites.

ST: Middlesbrough, Bolton and Grimsby. Much has been made of Southampton’s push but Middlesbrough have been in the top six all season, have the third-best defensive record and are giving up the lowest xG. In a similar same vein, Grimsby and Bolton get the nod as it’s safest to follow overall consistency.

'Much has been made of Southampton’s push but Middlesbrough have been in the top six all season, have the third-best defensive record and are giving up the lowest xG' – Sam Turnbull

Will Arsenal win the double?

AA: Manchester City’s draw at Everton should mean Arsenal take Premier League glory, but they may not double up in the Champions League as Euro kings PSG have come to the boil. The Parisians won home and away against the Gunners in last season’s semi-final and have already beaten Liverpool 4-0 over two legs in this season’s competition.

WA: No. I can’t make a case for them beating PSG in the Champions League final, especially given how impressive the French side were against Bayern. Reaching that final could yet impact the Gunners’ Premier League form and the title race could go to the wire. Arsenal may need to win at Crystal Palace on the final day to be champions.

PM: To be three wins from the Premier League title and to have reached the Champions League final is a huge achievement. The Gunners should win the English top flight now, but beating this brilliant PSG side is a much taller order. While anything can happen in a final, Budapest might prove a bridge too far for Mikel Arteta’s side.

ST: Yes. Arsenal have three comfortable league fixtures left so they’re rightfully favourites for the league. Even if they slip up, they know that City also could with the FA Cup final sandwiched between two vital league games. The Champions League final is close to call, so with Arsenal a shade over evens to win, that’s what I’ll be backing. The double is on.

Can either of the Old Firm clubs stop Hearts?

AA: Rangers look out of the reckoning and while Celtic are the danger, Hearts aren’t shying away from the challenge. Celtic still have to host Rangers and Hearts but the fixtures favour the Jambos, who are three points clear and face Motherwell and Falkirk before heading to Celtic Park on the final day. Hearts have enough to get over the line.

WA: I fear that Hearts are going to fall just short, and they have a couple of tough obstacles still to get over. Tomorrow night they face have a difficult trip to Motherwell, who have already taken two points off the leaders this season. Then they have to go to Celtic on the final day for what could be a shootout for the title.

PM: While Hearts struggled to beat nine-man Hibernian last month, the Jambos truly believe it’s their year. Realistically only Celtic can catch them and the Bhoys need to win their final three fixtures, starting with Sunday’s Old Firm. A final-day shootout at Celtic Park may be on the cards, but Hearts’ superior goal difference may prove key.

ST: It’s down to Celtic to stop the fairytale but I can’t see it. Hearts are title favourites and it’s hard to argue against. Celtic have the harder run in, are three points behind with a worse goal difference. Even if it goes down to the last game at Celtic Park any sceptics about Hearts’ title credentials need only look at their second half against Rangers.

Now read:

Championship playoffs: Slick Saints are undoubtedly the team to beat

League One playoffs: Bolton can make it third time lucky in bid for promotion

League Two playoffs: Mighty Mariners can cap a fantastic season

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