Weekend Jury: 'It’s difficult to look past a City victory to set up a title fight that will likely go to the wire'

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What is your best bet this weekend?

Warren Ashurst, Racing Post Sport: Bristol Rovers look a good bet at odds-against to beat a Tranmere side facing the prospect of dropping out of the Football League. The Gas are mid-table with not much to play for, but they have won their last six matches and it looks like their squad are determined to finish the season strongly and be part of Steve Evans’ plans for next term.

Joe Casey, Racing Post Sport: Bolton are unlikely to secure automatic promotion from League One but they can keep up the pressure on Cardiff with a home win over Huddersfield in tomorrow’s early kick-off. Wanderers have been strong at home, losing just one of their 21 games in their own back yard, and they put five past Stevenage last time out.

Chris Pender, Ladbrokes: Having extended their unbeaten run to 18 games on Tuesday, Southampton are within touching distance of automatic promotion and should have more than enough to head home from Swansea with another three points.

Ian Wilkerson, Racing Post Sport: AFC Wimbledon have hit the buffers at just the wrong time and are desperate to get over the line in the League One relegation battle, but one point from their last eight games has left them in deep trouble. Plymouth have lost one of their last eight and still have their sights on a playoff place. They look primed to take the points at Plough Lane.

Who are the most vulnerable favourites?

WA: Considering their recent issues and having lost back-to-back league games, Newcastle are way too short at home to Bournemouth. The Cherries are unbeaten on their last four visits to St James’ Park, including a 4-1 league win on Tyneside last season, while Toon have failed to score more than one goal in each of their last four domestic matches.

JC: Newcastle have won only two of their last eight games and look too short at odds-on against a Bournemouth team who beat Arsenal 2-1 last weekend. Eddie Howe has never beaten his former club in the league in seven attempts since taking over the Magpies and they may struggle to match the Cherries’ intensity.

CP: After securing EFL football for another season on Saturday, Cheltenham are worth opposing as they welcome Newport County. Christian Fuchs’s team are still scrapping for League Two survival and having beaten Harrogate last week, they should come away with at least a point.

IW: Sheffield Wednesday would have still been relegated even if they had not had their points deduction this season, but Charlton are only limping towards 50 Championship points and there are no guarantees they will win at Hillsborough. The Owls have earned recent draws against Watford, Leicester and Coventry.

Where’s the value in Man City vs Arsenal on Sunday?

WA: I would be happy enough to back Manchester City to win, but if you wanted a slightly bigger price, then it’s worth checking out the player markets. Antoine Semenyo to score or assist is 11-10, and he has been one of the best players in the Premier League this term. The former Bournemouth man has scored 18 goals and claimed six assists in a stellar campaign.

JC: It’s probably Manchester City. Arsenal have looked increasingly stale going forwards and there was a real gulf in class between the teams in the recent EFL Cup final. Pep Guardiola seems to have landed on his preferred front four and they look much more dangerous than the Gunners at present. A well-rested City side could further reduce the gap.

CP: Manchester City have their tails up and with Arsenal showing some fragility over the last few weeks, it’s difficult to look past a City victory to set up a title fight that will likely go to the wire. Arsenal look a bit toothless in front of goal with a lack of creativity and the lack of a proper goalscorer holding them back. City to win to nil stands out.

IW: Manchester City and Arsenal are the highest scorers in the Premier League, but I’m not expecting many goals on Sunday. A draw would be an excellent result for the Gunners and with five of the last seven meetings featuring fewer than three goals, under 2.5 goals looks the way to go.

'Arsenal have looked increasingly stale going forwards and there was a real gulf in class between the teams in the recent EFL Cup final' – Joe Casey

How will Coventry fare in the Premier League next season?

WA: I’ve seen the Sky Blues on a number of occasions this season and they could survive if they can add two or three players with Premier League knowhow. Frank Lampard’s experience of managing in the top flight will also be crucial. Another key addition would be if they could sign loan star Frank Onyeka on a permanent basis.

JC: They’ll need to be more robust defensively if they are to stay up. The signing of Frank Onyeka was crucial to shoring up their midfield for the second half of the season as they were too open on the counter before that. They still look weak in central defence and improving there should be a priority.

CP: Sunderland seem to have laid down a blueprint on how to survive in the Premier League, and if Coventry follow a similar strategy then I think they will be okay. They will need to add a few experienced players, but Frank Lampard’s previous Premier League experience should help to keep them up.

IW: Like all promoted teams, a strong start is absolutely essential and Frank Lampard’s side will be looking at Sunderland’s example as they look to consolidate themselves back in the big time. Burnley have shown how a tight Championship defence can be blown away after promotion, and staying up has to be the only aim.

Who wins the Champions League?

WA: Bayern Munich. They have got over the hurdle of seeing off Real Madrid, who have been a bogey team for them over the last 20 years, and they can kick on. Ideally they would have liked to have met PSG in the final rather than the semis, but they have the quality to go toe-to-toe with the defending champions and arguably boast more firepower.

JC: Bayern Munich have been impressive but I was surprised to see Paris Saint-Germain at 5-2. The defending champions seem to be coming to the boil after struggling somewhat in the league phase and they are truly devastating going forwards when they turn it on, as Chelsea and Liverpool found out the hard way.

CP: It looks like Atletico Madrid will have the luxury of being able to rest the entire first 11 for the remainder of the La Liga season, which could prove to be the difference as they look to lift the trophy with the big ears.

IW: I can’t see the winner of the Atletico Madrid-Arsenal tie keeping up with the goalscoring potential of either Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich. The Gunners have beaten the Bundesliga leaders this season, but November seems a long time ago and that is one of only two occasions when the Bavarians failed to score at least twice this season.

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