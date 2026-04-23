Weekend Jury: 'I just don’t think Tottenham are playing well enough to pick up the points they need'

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What is your best bet this weekend?

Warren Ashurst, Racing Post Sport: League One winners Lincoln to beat Wycombe at Sincil Bank, in the Imps’ last home game of a historic season. Michael Skubala’s men have lost just one of their 22 home league matches and that defeat to Exeter came in early October. Wycombe have blown their chance of making the playoffs having failed to win any of their last four matches.

Gareth Freeman, Racing Post Sport: Exeter’s trip to Burton is huge in the League One relegation battle and I fancy the visitors as big underdogs. The Grecians are in the danger zone but points against promotion chasers Plymouth and Stockport in their last two games suggest they’re up for the fight. Burton have won only one of their last five and look vulnerable.

Henry Hardwicke, Racing Post Sport: Hearts have taken only one point from their last four William Hill Premiership away matches and an Edinburgh derby in Leith doesn’t look like the ideal tonic for the league leaders to cure their travel sickness. I’d fancy Hibs or the draw on the double-chance market.

Danny Sheldon, William Hill: Getting away from the short-priced favourites, Everton look a good prospect to beat West Ham. Apart from conceding a last-minute Virgil Van Dijk winner against Liverpool, they have shown really good form in this month and many pundits have even suggested they could be capable of tripping up Manchester City in the run in.

Who will win the FA Cup?

WA: It’s hard to see past Manchester City, especially as they face Championship Southampton in the semi-finals. I think Leeds would give them a tougher test than Chelsea in the final, but Pep Guardiola’s squad are on a roll and it’s tough to picture anyone else lifting the trophy, especially with their regular Wembley experience.

GF: Manchester City look far and away the likeliest winners. I expect them to beat Southampton this weekend and they’d be favourites in the final. City have been runners-up in the last two seasons, and Pep Guardiola’s men will be desperate to avoid an unwanted hat-trick of losses.

HH: Manchester City look close to good things. The Citizens shouldn’t have any trouble getting past Southampton at Wembley tomorrow and then it’s a final against an outclassed Leeds side or a weak, ill-disciplined and rudderless Chelsea.

DS: The prices are justifiably short about Manchester City getting their hands on a third FA Cup during Pep Guardiola’s tenure. City have hit form at the right time of the season and have their eyes on a domestic treble.

Who should replace Liam Rosenior at Chelsea?

WA: In an ideal world, Cesc Fabregas would be the best person for Chelsea to target, but I doubt they could persuade him to take the job in the current circumstances. Fabregas has done a great job at Como, he knows the club, is popular with the Chelsea fans and is the type of name that would attract big-name players.

GF: Andoni Iraola is the favourite and he’d be the top choice, but I wonder if he already has something lined up. There is speculation that this will be Diego Simeone’s last season with Atletico Madrid and he’d be my next pick, while Cesc Fabregas is another option as he knows the club and has done a great job at Como.

HH: I have little confidence in the Chelsea hierarchy making the right decision and who is sitting in the dugout looks the least of the west Londoners’ worries. Andoni Iraola is an excellent manager and favourite to land the job, but I think Oliver Glasner’s more pragmatic approach would suit the Blues better.

DS: Chelsea could do much worse than to look at ex-midfielder Cesc Fabregas who is doing a brilliant job in Italy at Como. If they want to hold out until after the season when Andoni Iraola will be available then he would also be a very good option for a proven Premier League manager.

Next Chelsea manager odds: Andoni Iraola favourite to replace Liam Rosenior at Stamford Bridge

'Fabregas has done a great job at Como, he knows the club, is popular with the Chelsea fans and is the type of name that would attract big-name players' – Warren Ashurst

Which team will fill the final Premier League relegation place?

WA: Looking at the fixtures left, I think West Ham have the toughest run-in but I just don’t think Tottenham are playing well enough to pick up the points they need. I still feel Nottingham Forest could be involved going into the final couple of games, and their Europa League semi-final is likely to cause further complications.

GF: It’s going to be tight but West Ham could be the ones to go. Forest have put together a run and are five points clear, so it looks to be between the Hammers and Spurs. Tottenham looked better against Brighton last week and they possibly have the marginally kinder run-in. They can do just enough to survive.

HH: Tottenham need to outperform West Ham in the final five games of the season and I can’t see it. Spurs have the easier fixtures, but the Irons have lost only three of their last 12 Premier League matches, and unlike their London rivals, the Hammers look capable of winning games.

DS: Tottenham. Looking at the run-in, even though I believe they will beat Wolves at the weekend, away matches at Aston Villa and Chelsea coming up will be extremely tough and I can’t see them picking up enough points to stay up.

Name the Champions League finalists

WA: I’m going with an Arsenal v Bayern Munich final. I think the Gunners will prove too strong for Atletico over two legs, although it will be tight. Bayern have impressed me more than anyone in this season’s competition and it should be a classic semi-final against PSG. The German giants have the edge in the attacking third though.

GF: The two underdogs – Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Arsenal are clearly lacking confidence and a tough, organised team such as Atleti could bully them in the semi-finals. PSG have raised their levels as the knockouts have progressed. The holders can see off Bayern Munich, who nearly blew it against Real Madrid in the last round.

HH: I fancy Bayern Munich to be just that little bit more solid across two legs with PSG. Arsenal have lost their lead at the top of the Premier League, but the effort when losing 2-1 to Manchester City at the Etihad was strong and the Gunners can join Bayern in Budapest.

DS: Bayern Munich have wrapped up the Bundesliga title already so can concentrate on the Champions League a bit more. They seem a more well-rounded team than PSG. Arsenal will take the opposing side of the final. Atletico benefited massively from a red card in each match whilst Arsenal should be more level-headed.

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