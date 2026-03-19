Weekend Jury: 'I couldn't back them at 8-11, especially considering their opponents' away form'

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

What is your best football bet this weekend?

Warren Ashurst, host of the Assist: Wigan have hauled themselves out of the relegation zone in League One and can further boost their chances of survival with a home win over Exeter. The Latics have lost just one of their last five, while Exeter are winless in 12 matches. Steven Caldwell left the Grecians to rejoin Wigan in February and will know all there is to know about their opponents.

Steve Freeth bet365: Swansea have a decent home record but I still see Coventry being too strong for them in South Wales. It will be a battle of the Championship’s leading scorers in Zan Vipotnik and Haji Wright, although the Sky Blues hitman is a slight injury doubt. However, the visitors spread the goals around and they can gain three points on the way to the Premier League.

Henry Hardwicke, Racing Post Sports: Brighton look a nice price against a Liverpool team who have taken only one point from their last two Premier League games against Wolves and Tottenham and had midweek Champions League commitments to contend with.

Patrick Madden, Racing Post Sport: Manchester United to win at Bournemouth on Friday. The Cherries are unbeaten in nine but have drawn their last four. United’s fixture list has been barren but a quick turnaround from Sunday’s win over Aston Villa should not be a problem. They can give their travelling support something to shout about on the long journey home.

Who are the most vulnerable favourites?

WA: I couldn’t back Ipswich at 8-11 to beat Millwall on Saturday, especially when you consider the Lions’ away form. Alex Neil’s men have won their last four on the road, while the hosts have dropped points in two of their last three games. Ipswich struggled to beat Sheffield Wednesday last week, needing two goals in the last 12 minutes to take the points.

SF: Flashbacks of me wearing a toga (my white bedsheet) and heading in a brown Marina down the M5 to watch Bristol Rovers v West Brom in 1992 as Albion were relegated to the third tier, have been on my mind recently. However, the Baggies can banish those painful memories by leaving Bristol City with at least a point tomorrow.

HH: If Everton perform as well as they did against Arsenal when they take on Chelsea tomorrow evening, you’re not going to want to be on the Blues at around 11-10. It’s hard to think Chelsea will be at their best after they were spanked by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

PM: If Everton’s home form wasn’t so poor you’d fancy them to add to Chelsea’s woes at the Hill Dickinson tomorrow. Instead, it could be worth siding with West Ham at Aston Villa on Sunday. Villa’s domestic form has slumped and they have lost three on the bounce in the league, while the resurgent Irons are scrapping for their lives.

Where’s the value in Sunday’s EFL Cup final?

WA: Kai Havertz has a habit of scoring goals in big games and can be backed at 12-5 to find the net at anytime on Sunday.The German international is back to full fitness and could get the nod to start ahead of Victor Gyokeres, and the former Chelsea man is also likely to be on penalties.

SF: Gabriel to be man of the match. He has scored and been sent off against City and I can see him having a significant impact at Wembley. Centre-backs have featured prominently in this award over the years, and given his prowess at set-pieces in both boxes, I can see that trend continuing and the Gunners man claiming the honours.

HH: I expect a tight cagey contest at Wembley and under 2.5 goals looks the standout punt. Arsenal will look to stifle Manchester City’s attacking talent and four of the Gunners’ last five games have featured no more than two goals. I don’t see it being an expansive contest.

PM: Manchester City suffered a chastening Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid and were lucky to concede only five goals over both legs. Arsenal, meanwhile, will be desperate to bag the trophy and land a psychological blow in the title race. A cagey affair beckons, so the game to be decided on penalties looks a solid bet.

'Manchester City were lucky to concede only five goals over both legs against Real Madrid.' – Patrick Madden

Which team out of Tottenham, Leeds, Forest and West Ham will go down?

WA: Forest look the most likely due to a lack of goals. They have scored just one in their last five home matches and they have massively missed Chris Wood. The New Zealander scored 34 league goals over the last two seasons and his absence has been huge for Forest, who need him back on the pitch as soon as possible.

SF: I’m drawn to Sunday’s clash between Spurs and Forest and I originally thought it would be between these two. Then Tottenham turned up at Anfield and against Atletico Madrid, so I’ve landed on Forest. A number of their forthcoming opponents will be jostling for Champions League spots and that could spell disaster for the Tricky Trees.

HH: I have it between West Ham and Nottingham Forest, and at the prices, you’d have to side with Forest. The Tricky Trees are winless in seven Premier League matches and a an upcoming schedule featuring Chelsea, Newcastle, Manchester United and Bournemouth looks tough.

PM: It’s likely to come down to who takes points off each other, and Forest’s trip to Tottenham on Sunday is the first of a host of six-pointers to come. Leeds are yet to play Wolves and Burnley at home, but their final two away games are against Spurs and West Ham. Spurs should have enough quality to survive – Forest’s form and fixture list are ominous.

Give us your four European World Cup qualifiers

WA: I think the pressure on Italy will be too much for them to deal with, so I’m going with Wales in that section. Despite their struggles in qualifying, Sweden have the quality to make the finals and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them progress. Turkey look the strongest team in Path C, while Denmark are my pick in the other bracket.

SF: Italy’s recent failures will be fresh in their minds, and I can see Wales causing them more heartache in their section. I’m with Graham Potter guiding Sweden through Path B with Kosovo causing a shock in Path C. Likewise I wouldn’t rule out Ireland springing a surprise in Path D, either.

HH: The 3-1 on offer about Wales is a huge price, as Italy look so overrated in the same section. I’d fancy Ukraine, Turkey and Denmark to complete the line-up for the summer.

PM: It’s hardly original but Italy look bankers in Path A. Sweden were awful in qualifying so Poland, who drew twice with the Netherlands in the groups, look the pick in Path B, and Turkey in Path C. In Path D, the heart screams Ireland but the head says Denmark. We’ll go with the heart – Ireland to conjure another miracle.

Now read:

The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from James Milton

Football accumulator tips for Friday March 20: Back our acca at 13-1 with bet365

Bournemouth vs Manchester United predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.