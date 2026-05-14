Weekend Jury: 'At 7-1, he’s a big runner to be named Player of the Match in the FA Cup final'

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What is your best bet this weekend?

Warren Ashurst, Racing Post Sport: RB Leipzig to win at Freiburg on the final day of the Bundesliga season. Leipzig have lost just one of their last nine games, a run that has seen them catapult up to third in the Bundesliga. They now face a Freiburg team who have a Europa League final to look forward to next week and have failed to win any of their last three league games.

Steve Freeth, bet365: Brentford to beat Crystal Palace. The Bees being 15 points above the relegation zone with two games to play wouldn’t have been on many pre-season bingo cards and this game looks a good one for the hosts to put more points on the board having being tipped by many for the drop when Keith Andrews got the gig full-time.

Aidan Perkins, Racing Post Sport: Brighton still have a chance of finishing sixth so they should be highly motivated for Sunday’s trip to Leeds. The Seagulls have won five of their last seven games to stay firmly in contention for a European place and with Leeds now safe, the visitors have much more to play for at Elland Road so an away win appeals.

Alex Wrigley, Racing Post Sport: West Ham look good value to get something from St James’ Park on Sunday. The Hammers were desperately unlucky to lose to Arsenal last weekend, but that was just their third defeat in their last ten games and they face a Newcastle side with nothing to play for. The Magpies have won only once in their last seven and lost 3-1 in November’s reverse fixture.

Where will the FA Cup final be won and lost?

WA: I think the game hangs on the two main playmakers, City’s Rayan Cherki and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer. Cherki was outstanding in the EFL Cup victory over Arsenal and a similar performance is likely to be good enough to sway the match in City’s favour. If he has an off-day and Chelsea play to their top level, Palmer could help them come out on top.

SF: On the touchline. Chelsea interim managers have historically performed well in knockout tournaments, but I think their cup final is more suited to Spurs on Tuesday than Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City tomorrow.

AP: Pep Guardiola rested several of his key players against Crystal Palace on Wednesday but will unleash Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki and the in-form Jeremy Doku in the final and I doubt Chelsea will be able to cope. The vast array of attacking talent in the City squad is frightening and they should overpower Chelsea at Wembley.

AW: On Manchester City’s left. Nico O’Reilly and Jeremy Doku have been fantastic this season and can seemingly create overloads on the flank at will. Dealing with them will be a priority for Calum McFarlane, but that is far from City’s only route to goal, and a heavy focus on O’Reilly and Doku may leave Rayan Cherki with more space than Chelsea would want.

What is your best bet at Wembley?

WA: Rayan Cherki to score or assist. He was left on the bench for Wednesday’s league win over Crystal Palace, playing just 11 minutes but still claiming an assist. His display at Wembley in March highlighted what he is capable of on the big stage and he will be fresh and ready to shine again tomorrow.

SF: I’ve enjoyed Rayan Cherki’s first season in the Premier League, and I can see him having a huge influence on this game with his dribbling ability on either foot. At 7-1, he’s a big runner for the Player of the Match award.

AP: I like the look of Rayan Cherki to score or assist at around evens. He’s been one of City’s stand-out players in recent weeks and is always looking to make things happen in the final third. City should have plenty of possession in dangerous areas and Cherki could provide the inspiration.

AW: Leading on from my last answer, I’m going for Jeremy Doku to score or assist. The Belgium international has 20 goal contributions this season and six of those have come in his last seven appearances, including a goal at Stamford Bridge last month.

' Freiburg’s success in the Europa League has relied heavily on their home form and that advantage will be nullified in Istanbul' – Alex Wrigley

Can Freiburg stop Aston Villa in the Europa League final?

WA: I can’t see it, mainly because of Unai Emery’s tactical nous as well as his impressive record in this competition. Igor Matanovic is Freiburg’s top goalscorer this season, while Vincenzo Grifo has scored five times and claimed four assists in Europe this term. They will both need to be on top of their game for Freiburg to stand any chance.

SF: I’ll be squeezing into my 2019-20 Freiburg shirt with a prayer mat next to me. Freiburg were sponsored by a Black Forest dairy that season and let’s be honest, Villa have been milking Rotterdam 1982 during my lifetime, so I’m fully behind a shock in Istanbul.

AP: No. I expect Villa to be far too strong for the Bundesliga side. Unai Emery’s men have been in and around the top four in the Premier League all season whereas Freiburg are seventh in Germany. Their route to the final has also been easier, and Villa’s superiority should tell.

AW: I don’t think so. Freiburg’s success in the Europa League has relied heavily on their home form and that advantage will be nullified in Istanbul. They have lost three of their last four away games in this competition and come up against the most successful manager in the competition’s history in Unai Emery.

Should Liverpool back or sack Slot?

WA: They have to back him and give him the chance to make changes during the summer. Winning the league last season should allow him time to turn things around, but the owners might be reluctant to spend too much in the transfer market. Florian Wirtz should hit the next level next term with the benefit of a full season under his belt.

SF: In this modern age the pressure on managers is more intense than ever. Reports of booing and empty seats would be a concern for the Liverpool hierarchy, especially after the money spent in the summer, but I’m for riding it out and starting with Slot next season.

AP: Some fans feel he still has credit in the bank after winning the title at a canter last season, but results over the course of this campaign have simply not been good enough to allow him to get away with it. There have been some mitigating circumstances to take into account but the summer looks a good time to make a change.

AW: I think he should be given more time. There is no doubt they have underperformed massively, but injuries have played a key role and the drama surrounding Mohamed Salah has not helped, either. Despite this, Liverpool are still on track for a top-five finish and they can look forward to a better campaign next year.

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