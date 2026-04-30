Weekend Jury: 'Arsenal’s season is falling apart – Fulham could pull off a huge upset at the Emirates'

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What is your best bet this weekend?

Warren Ashurst, Racing Post Sport: Grimsby are on a roll and could finish fifth in League Two with a victory at Tranmere tomorrow. The Mariners have won five of their last six games and have won back-to-back matches on the road, at Cambridge and Gillingham. Tranmere are still at risk of falling out of the Football League, and have lost their last six at Prenton Park.

Ivor Davies, Paddy Power: I like Salford to beat Crawley at evens in League Two. The Ammies go into this following two straight wins and are still pushing for automatic promotion. Yes, Crawley are battling relegation, so it won’t be easy, but Salford’s greater quality and current form should prove decisive.

Jamie Griffith, Racing Post Sport: Liam Rosenior’s sacking stole the headlines after Brighton’s 3-0 hammering of Chelsea but that means the Seagulls’ sensational performance hasn’t got the plaudits it deserved. Fabian Hurzeler’s men were excellent and they can repeat the trick against another out-of-sorts side, Newcastle, who are heading for a sixth straight defeat.

Alex Wrigley, Racing Post Sport: A 1-0 win over the relegated Wolves is hardly enough to inspire confidence in a Tottenham side sinking ever closer towards relegation, and Aston Villa could add to Spurs’ woes in pursuit of Champions League qualification. Unai Emery’s side have won four of their last five at home and have beaten the Lilywhites in the last four meetings.

Who are the most vulnerable favourites?

Warren Ashurst, Racing Post Sport: Notts County go into their final game of the regular season against Bristol Rovers having already secured a League Two playoff place. The Magpies have lost three of their last five games and face a Rovers side who have won their last six matches, including a 4-0 success over Cheltenham last week, and have lost just one of their last 13 games.

Ivor Davies, Paddy Power: I wouldn’t be rushing to back Hull who look far too short at 4-5. The Tigers have ridden their luck all season and are winless in six. Norwich have little to play for but they’ve been excellent under Philippe Clement and have enough quality to take advantage.

Jamie Griffith, Racing Post Sport: The race for Champions League places in the Bundesliga is hotting up and I think Bayer Leverkusen are set for a major blow to their top-four bid this weekend. Bayer have won just three of their last nine matches and lack the consistency of visiting Leipzig, who, led by the sensational Yan Diomande, have won five on the spin.

Alex Wrigley, Racing Post Sport: Arsenal’s season is falling apart before their eyes and a Fulham side chasing a return to Europe could pull off a huge upset at the Emirates. The Cottagers have lost only one of their last five matches on the road, while Mikel Arteta’s men have won just two of their last eight league fixtures, losing half of those.

Which team will secure the final Championship playoff place?

Warren Ashurst, Racing Post Sport: Having seen Hull lose at Charlton last week, it feels like the Tigers have run out of steam and Wrexham will pip them. It’s no wins in six for Sergej Jakirovic’s squad, who take on an in-form Norwich on the final day. Wrexham are facing promotion-chasing Middlesbrough, but I think Phil Parkinson can get the Dragons across the line.

Ivor Davies, Paddy Power: I’m siding with Derby at around 7-2. They picked up a big win last week and their home form has been excellent. With Hull struggling badly and Wrexham facing a tough trip to Middlesborough, the Rams have a great chance to capitalise and sneak into the playoffs.

Jamie Griffith, Racing Post Sport: Hull are impossible to trust given their current form and Middlesbrough have too much to play for at Wrexham, so the door is wide open for Derby to pinch sixth and I reckon they will. Their final-day opponents Sheffield United are playing for nothing and it is hard to see them taking anything at Pride Park, where the Rams have won six in a row.

Alex Wrigley, Racing Post Sport: They are outsiders but Derby have won six on the spin at home and should get a comfortable three points against a Blades side with nothing to play for. Hull and Wrexham are both in poor form, and the Red Dragons have the added disadvantage of facing a Middlesbrough side in the hunt for automatic promotion.

'Combining the two pays roughly 6-4, which looks a value double given the positions both teams are in' – Ivor Davies

Where’s the value in Manchester United vs Liverpool on Sunday

Warren Ashurst, Racing Post Sport: Three of the last six meetings have finished in a draw and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a share of the spoils again. Both know a point will all but secure a Champions League spot for next season, which could keep both managers in their jobs. Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo to score looks a decent bet as he has found the net in the last two meetings with United.

Ivor Davies, Paddy Power: I’m not convinced by either side right now. United keep getting results without impressing while Liverpool have also looked inconsistent. This feels like a game where they cancel each other out. An entertaining draw looks likely and 14-5 on the stalemate appeals as value.

Jamie Griffith, Racing Post Sport: Monday’s solid win over Brentford further increased Michael Carrick’s chances of landing the job of Manchester United manager and he can get the fans even more on side by leading the Red Devils to victory over Liverpool, who have been fortunate to pick up nine points from their last three games against Fulham, Everton and Crystal Palace.

Alex Wrigley, Racing Post Sport: Bruno Fernandes to score or assist at 10-11. The United skipper provided his 19th league assist of the season last weekend and has a massive 21 goal contributions in his last 18 games, failing to register in just two of those games. He has a goal contribution in three of the last four meetings with Liverpool and can play another key role this week.

Give us your best bet for the Champions League semi-final second legs

Warren Ashurst, Racing Post Sport: You can get 13-8 on Michael Olise to make an assist in the second leg of Bayern Munich v PSG. The former Crystal Palace man has been sensational this season and scored one of Bayern’s four goals in Paris. It’s his assist figures that catch the eye though, with eight in 12 European appearances this season and 18 in 29 Bundesliga games.

Ivor Davies, Paddy Power: I fancy Arsenal and Bayern Munich both to qualify. The Gunners are around 3-10 to make the final, while Bayern are a shade of odds-on. Combining the two pays roughly 6-4, which looks a value double given the positions both teams are in.

Jamie Griffith, Racing Post Sport: Odds-against for the most clinical player from the first leg to find the net is too good to pass up so I’ll be backing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score at any time. The Georgian grabbed a brace in Paris to take his Champions League goals tally to ten this term and with another open game likely, the wing wizard could fill his boots again.

Alex Wrigley, Racing Post Sport: PSG put in a stunning performance in the nine-goal thriller at the Parc des Princes, but Bayern Munich look good value to overcome the deficit and reach the final. The German champions have won all but two home games this season and have scored four times in each of their last five outings at the Allianz Arena.

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