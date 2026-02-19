Weekend Jury: 'Arsenal’s confidence could be shattered after two draws in a row'

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

What is your best football bet this weekend?

Warren Ashurst, host of The Assist: In League Two I fancy Chesterfield to beat Crawley. There is a 25-point gap between these two teams, with the Spireites challenging for the playoffs and Crawley fighting for their EFL lives. Chesterfield have performed better on the road than at home this season, losing just one of their last ten League Two away games.

Henry Hardwicke, Racing Post Sport: Barnet were the better side against Swindon in midweek, but two goals from Ollie Clarke turned the match. A long-throw scramble and an excellent strike earned the Robins a 2-1 success, but the Bees should have taken three points at the Hive. Dean Brennan’s men can bounce back by beating Colchester.

Tom Hill, Racing Post Sport: Derby look good value for an away win when they take on Watford. The two teams are separated by only three points in the Championship, but Derby have lost only one of their last six matches, winning four of those. Away from home, the Rams have won three on the spin, and they should have too much for a Watford side winless in eight.

Chris Wood, Coral odds compiler: Hull. Having rested a number of regulars in the FA Cup loss to Chelsea last Friday, the Tigers will be hoping to get their Championship promotion charge back on track against a QPR side who have only two wins from their last ten outings.

The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from Steve Davies

Who are the most vulnerable favourites?

WA: Luton were poor in defeat at Wigan on Wednesday and are a short price at home to a Burton team who have shown their ability to cause an upset this season. The Brewers have already won at Bradford, Wimbledon and Cardiff this season and are capable of collecting a positive result at Kenilworth Road.

HH: Surely Aston Villa’s good fortune is running out? Unai Emery’s men grabbed another lucky success when beating Brighton 1-0 in the Premier League last week, but they were crushed by Newcastle in the FA Cup at the weekend and I don’t fancy the Villans at odds-on against Leeds.

TH: Fleetwood have lost only five of their 15 home games in League Two, but four of those have come in their last four outings at Highbury Stadium. Barrow have struggled on the road, winning only one in ten, but they have scored in 12 consecutive games on their travels and they appear to be facing The Fishermen at the right time.

CW: Wolves head to Selhurst Park with their tails up after coming from 2-0 down to get a last-minute draw against Arsenal, and with Crystal Palace having to travel back from Bosnia on Thursday, Rob Edwards’ team could be heading back to the Black Country with at least a point.

Is Igor Tudor the right man to take Spurs forward?

WA: It’s a big gamble to get someone in at this stage of the season who has no Premier League experience and to expect a quick turnaround. He did help Udinese survive in Serie A, so has been involved in previous relegation battles but this is a very different task. There should be some new-manager bounce but the fixture list is not kind.

HH: I think there will be some short-term upturn in Tottenham’s fortunes but I am not sure it’s a solution beyond the end of the season. Spurs should be making moves to return Mauricio Pochettino to north London, but you have to wonder about the ability of those in the decision-making process.

TH: Tudor will bring a wealth of coaching nous with him to north London, but he has no Premier League experience and it is hard to see a long-term future for the Croat. Thomas Frank’s sacking was needed due to the unrest within the club’s supporters, but it is hard to see Tudor getting more out of a mid-table squad than his predecessor.

CW: A very left-field and brave appointment. His record at previous clubs doesn't look overly inspiring, and he will need to hit the ground running on Sunday and get the fans on board. Ultimately, Tottenham will likely have enough to stay up, but for the foreseeable future Spurs will be languishing at the wrong end of the table.

'Spurs should be making moves to return Mauricio Pochettino to north London, but you have to wonder about the ability of those in the decision-making process' – Henry Hardwicke

How will the north London derby pan out?

WA: Tottenham have to play on the Arsenal nerves and make sure they build into the game. An early goal for Arsenal would ease a lot of the pressure, but you would think – as a former defender – Igor Tudor would have been working on back-four shape as a priority for this clash. I think Spurs can take a point with Arsenal’s fragility seemingly growing.

HH: It looked like a routine victory for Arsenal prior to the dismissal of Thomas Frank and the Gunners’ 2-2 draw with Wolves on Thursday. However, Tottenham’s performance in a 4-1 defeat at the Emirates earlier in the campaign was abysmal and it’s still difficult to fancy Spurs. I’ll be punting goals.

TH: There have been at least three goals scored in eight of the last ten north London derbies, but I am happy to take under 2.5 goals on Sunday. Tudor will have spent the week trying to tighten up the Spurs defence and in his first game in change, they should at least show a bit of fight. Arsenal’s confidence could be shattered after two draws in a row.

CW: Spurs will need to start brightly and get the fans on board, but we have seen from their last two performances that the doubts are creeping in to an Arsenal team who lack any winners. Mistakes are happening more frequently, and this could be another two points dropped by the Gunners.

Bayer Leverkusen catch the eye in the Champions League next week Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Give us a winner on the midweek coupon

WA: Bayer Leverkusen got a massive result in Athens in their Champions League playoff first leg and should be able to kill off the tie against Olympiakos. Kasper Hjulmand’s side are unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions and 4-5 looks like a decent price for them to claim another European success on Tuesday.

HH: Bodo/Glimt shocked Inter in their first leg of the Champions League playoff and I can see the Norwegians following their 3-1 victory with a San Siro success. Inter will be forced to chase the tie in the return fixture and that’s a dangerous game against Glimt.

TH: Bradford have the third-best home record in League One and have conceded just 12 goals at Valley Parade. Only Bolton and Stevenage have conceded fewer in front of their own fans and they should be able to record a shutout victory against Rotherham. The Millers have won just three of their 15 away games, scoring 13 goals in the process.

CW: Having taken a 2-0 lead away from home, Bayer Leverkusen look a decent bet to finish the job against Olympiakos and advance to the next round of the Champions League.

Now read:

Blackburn vs Preston predictions: North End value to claim derby delight

Football accumulator tips for Friday, February 20: Back our acca at 10-1 with bet365

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.